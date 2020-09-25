2019 Record: 6-5
Quote of the Summer: “With 6:36 left to play, we were down 21-16 to Ruston, but then we threw a pick six and had a scoop-and-score on us. We threw a pick six against West Monroe and Ouachita. You don’t give good teams those type of things. Now where we an elite team like them? No. But were we better than that? Yes.” — Matt Middleton, West Ouachita head coach
Overview: There’s a reason the West Ouachita football team enters its home stadium with a sledgehammer in hand. The Chiefs know they have to outwork their opponent, and they plan on honoring their part of the deal on a weekly basis.
As Middleton put it, “We’ve got to break stone and get after it.”
West Ouachita players love that mindset, and the Chiefs proved in 2019 that a win isn’t guaranteed when West Ouachita pops up on opposing teams’ schedules. Within West Ouachita’s first season in Class 5A, the Chiefs’ grinding, exhausting style of play gave teams fits for the better part of three quarters. Ouachita clung to a 14-10 lead at halftime before using its speed in the second half to win 41-17, while Ruston found itself in a dogfight in the third quarter with the Chiefs.
Going into last season, Middleton knew it was imperative for his team to show progress as he entered the third season of his coaching tenure at the school.
He believes his club did that, and with some competitive outings in 5A mixed with a momentum-gaining victory against Pineville, which ultimately vaulted the Chiefs into the playoffs, the goal in 2020 is to sustain that competitiveness and build off of it.
Offense: On paper, West Ouachita fans might worry about what the Chiefs return in 2020. Naturally, fans like to see returning leading rushers, passers and receivers, and if you go searching for that right now, you might find yourself in a bit of a panic.
What the stat sheet won’t show, however, is that Middleton returns an experienced offensive line that had success generating a push in Class 5A last year.
Seniors Cameron Smith and Blake Balsamo started on last year’s club, while Jordan Wolfe started two years ago. Add senior Cameron Batey and junior Thomas Wink to the mix, and Middleton believes he has a formidable offensive line.
The offensive line was last year’s biggest question mark, but after proving itself to be a worthy unit in Class 5A, it figures to be the strength of this team.
And though Tobias Owens and Alfred Cole have graduated from the backfield, the Chiefs return junior Kohl Nolan to the backfield after rushing for approximately 800 yards last year as a sophomore. Nolan will play limited snaps on defense, as Middleton wants him to focus more on the offensive side of the football.
Nolan should touch the ball plenty in 2020, and due to the limitations at workouts this summer, Middleton went deep into the summer unsure who would start at fullback within the Chiefs’ run-heavy, option-based offense.
Middleton did, however, believe his team would focus more on RPO and throw it more in 2020.
A big reason for that is having more of a pocket passer in sophomore Caden “Peanut” Middleton assume the starting quarterback position. Middleton will look like a lineman playing quarterback with his 6’2”, 200-pound frame, but with Middleton set to be his father’s starting quarterback for the next three years, senior Brady Ryals can focus more on wide receiver. Ryals is one of the best route runners in the area, according to Middleton, and with more passing in 2020 could be a breakout player for the Chiefs with the wiggle he provides on the outside.
“I’m telling you, he’s the real deal as a route runner,” Middleton said. “He looks really good right now.”
Senior Mark Allen and junior Mike Hall will also figure to be prominent receivers in 2020 with sophomore tight end Bryce Rushing looking to make a splash with his 6’3”, 250-pound build.
Defense: After the Chiefs switched to a 4-3 defense last season, West Ouachita benefitted from generating more turnovers in 2019. Reed Guirlando, Dawson Hagan and Nolan wreaked havoc a season ago, and if Middleton has it his way, the 2020 unit will be just as opportunistic.
Of course, the Chiefs have to replace two of those stars, along with Montana King up front and the always-physical Luke Middleton at linebacker. But that’s not to say the Chiefs shouldn’t be stout on that side of the ball again.
Up front, junior Arturo Martinez returns from last season, while senior Daniel Allen makes the transition from offensive line to defensive line. The Chiefs also get a massive break with the return of senior Devin Butler, who suffered a broken foot in the 2019 preseason officials scrimmage and had to sit out all of last season.
Meanwhile, at linebacker, senior Tripp Dupre will slide over to inside linebacker, where Middleton expects big things from him. At time of publication, it was still to be determined which linebackers would start alongside Dupre.
In the secondary, Mason Cobb and Michael Meggs figure to be standouts. Cobb played a good bit with the Chiefs on the backend last fall, while Meggs had to sit out last year after transferring over from West Monroe.
Middleton was excited about the potential of both players, along with the rest of the Chiefs that will line up beside them.
District Outlook: The good news for West Ouachita is the progress that’s been made has already translated to success on the field. And there’s reason to believe the Chiefs will continue in an upward trajectory.
“This is the most skilled group we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Middleton said.
The bad news for West Ouachita, however, is District 2-5A is only getting better.
Middleton will openly tell you that this year’s team might be the best collection of skill players he’s had at West Ouachita, but when you start to look around the district, you’ll notice wins are still be hard to come by.
West Monroe still hasn’t lost a district game since 2002, Alexandria is coming off of a season where the Trojans earned a No. 3 seed in the Class 5A playoffs and Ouachita returns several starters from a season ago.
West Ouachita will be one of the most physical teams in the district. Middleton make sure of that, but whether or not the Chiefs can off-set the many athletes this district provides remains a bit of a mystery.
