2020 Record: 5-3
Quote of the Summer: “That’s a good thing for us. We don’t really like to be talked about until the end. We’ve got our nose to the grindstone. Our kids are working hard. It really doesn’t matter what anybody believes outside of this building, as long as the people inside of this building believe in us.” — Lee Doty, Sterlington head football coach
Overview: Sterlington is a lot like your child’s oldest toy.
Through the years, shinier toys that come along catch your child’s attention and draws his or her eyes away from that old faithful toy that always seemed to get the job done. But that shine typically wears off and before you know it, your child is right back to playing with good ol’ reliable.
This offseason is very similar to your child’s wandering eyes. Yeah, Sterlington has a history of dominating District 2-3A ever since it made the move. (The Panthers are 17-1 in district play since 2017.) But Union played for a state championship last year, and the Farmers return 4-star running back Trey Holly, who rushed for 2,709 yards (averaged 225.8 yards per contest) and 44 rushing touchdowns as a sophomore. So basically, scribes and fans everywhere are looking at the Farmers like, “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme!”
Thus the Panthers are flying exactly where Doty wants ‘em: under the radar. While Holly continues to gain big-time offers from major programs across the United States and local fans circle Union as one of the favorites heading into Class 3A, Sterlington bides its time in the shadows, looking to regain the spotlight by the season’s culmination.
And Doty believes he’s got the players returning to do it.
Offense: Sterlington won’t ever win any beauty pageants with its style of offense.
And that’s alright. West Monroe didn’t win any either when it was dominating the ‘90s. Sterlington offensive coordinator Bobby Breen should know. He was running that patented veer as a player under Don Shows before calling plays out of that same offense in the 2016 Class 2A State Championship Game followed by the 2018 Class 3A State Championship Game.
In other words, Sterlington’s offense is tried and true; so don’t expect many changes moving forward. That’s not to say this coaching staff would be opposed to throwing it more. Receivers like junior John Barr, who led the Panthers in receiving last season, seniors Luke Handy and Ram Foster and sophomore Sterling Sims make for a talented quartet on the outside.
“It’s the best receiving corps I’ve had here,” Doty said. “All those guys can really go get it. We’ll throw it just to make people back up some, but how often we throw it is really up to Mason (Lawhon).”
Lawhon fills in for the graduated Grant Mangrum as the junior signal-caller. Where Mangrum was more of a game manager and vocal leader, Lawhon has more of a gun-slinger mentality.
“He’s not going to say a whole lot of stuff, but he’s able to make plays with his arm and feet,” Doty said. “We’re working with him now on accuracy, but he can really run.”
A beefed up J’Keldrick Miller returns to the backfield as a senior and will take on more responsibilities without Zach Crain occupying space in the backfield again.
“He’s going to be a big-time player for us this year,” Doty said. “Losing Zach Crain is going to hurt because he’s so dependable. Zach did not fumble. That was the biggest thing about Zach. He did not put the ball on the ground. We’ve been working really hard on ball security.”
Sophomore Trammell Colvin should get some action at halfback too, as Doty said Colvin doesn’t know how good he can be yet.
Seniors Romaj Hatfield and Bryce Lark look to alternate at the fullback position with freshman Brody Belanger potentially working his way into the rotation.
Sterlington’s bread and butter will always be the big fellas up front, and the Panthers feature All-Parish caliber performers along with depth. It all starts with First-Team All-Parish lineman Payton Parks-Smith and fellow senior Edmun Williams.
“They’ve been playing for three years, and we just feel really good about those two on the strong side,” Doty said.
Senior Jordan Johnson returns at center with fellow senior Brenden McNair resuming his status as the starting guard. Senior JT Barnett is pushing to start at left tackle.
Tony Rivera is also back as the team’s tight end, and Doty believes he will be one of the better tight ends in the area.
“He’s a phenomenal blocker and underrated pass catcher,” Doty said.
As far as the kicking game goes, the Panthers are in excellent hands with Jacob Green, who started kicking for the Panthers as a freshman back in 2018.
“I’m really excited,” Green said. “I think we have a lot of potential on this team. We’re a young team, but we also have a lot of experience on the line too. We have a lot of good players coming in and out.”
Defense: Sterlington fans should always get excited when the strength of the team belongs to the big guys up front.
That seems to be the case for both the offense and defense this year. On the defensive side, Caleb Andrews is a three-year starter, who Doty said very well might be the strongest player he’s ever coached. If Andrews revs up his motor, he could have a breakout season for the Panthers this fall. Junior Kellen Hall, Bastrop transfer Terrace Coleman and Ouachita transfer Charlie Robinson embrace prominent roles up front, as well. Robinson ballooned to a 6’3”, 253-pound defensive end while he had to sit out last season.
“We’ll have at least two guys up front that started last year, and it could be three if Bryce doesn’t play fullback or linebacker,” Doty said.
At linebacker, Handy gives the defense a lot of familiarity while sophomore Jackson King has the potential to be a playmaker at the position. Chase Mitchell, Lark and Foster are three seniors that are battling it out to be the weak-side linebacker.
The secondary returns perhaps the most experience in the unit with Cole Thompson, Cliff Jones, Armod Mills and Maddox Bryan occupying the same defensive backfield they previously have. Beekman Charter transfer Jay Bonner is another player that will see time either in the secondary or at receiver.
District outlook: It would be disrespectful to teams like Carroll, Richwood and Wossman to call this a two-team district race, but Sterlington has only one loss since entering the district in 2017 and that one team that beat the Panthers played for a state title last season.
So naturally, this district is viewed as either Union’s or Sterlington’s. Union will have far more hype entering this season with Holly’s return, but Sterlington has more depth in the trenches this year.
Union is the glamorous pick to win the district, but it would be unwise to count out Sterlington. Never doubt the Panthers ability to sneak up on folks.
