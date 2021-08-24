2020 Record: 7-3
Quote of the Summer: “They’ve been playing together for so long. Their expectations are high, and so are ours, and so is the Neville community. If we can get it all together, and staying healthy is a big part of this, we look forward to getting after it.” — Jeff Tannehill, Neville head coach
Overview: Neville is loaded.
There’s really no other way to put it. How else would you describe a team that features the No. 2 prospect in the state (Will Campbell), a Class of 2023 offensive lineman that already garnered offers from the likes of Ole Miss and Texas (Zalance “Lance” Heard), a defensive lineman committed to play for Baylor (Enyce Sledge) and a defensive back that has offers from 18 different schools, including Ole Miss (Lorenzell Dubose)?
Oh and not to mention the team returns its leading passer (Brett Batteford), leading rusher (A.J. Allen) and The Ouachita Citizen Defensive Player of the Year (Henton Roberts) from last season… Allen, who committed to TCU over the summer, was the District 2-1A Offensive MVP and Roberts also claimed Defensive MVP honors. Sold yet?
“None of that matters if you don’t win,” Tannehill said candidly. “That’s what people care about here, and that’s what is expected.”
The Tigers boast 30-plus seniors on one of the most talented rosters in the state. The hype’s been building ever since last year’s semifinal loss to eventual Class 4A Champion Carencro, and the Tigers believe they have the roster to end the season on a brighter note this time around.
Offense: You know the unit is stacked when you can make an argument for both the offensive line and the backfield as the strength of the bunch.
Fans will quickly point out the offensive line features a 5-star recruit in Campbell that will play his college ball at LSU in 2022, which is something no other team in the area can match in terms of star power. Fellow First-Team All-District performers Landon Sorrell and Heard, who made First-Team All-District on defense with the Bastrop Rams in 2020, join Campbell along the offensive front. Due to his 6’7”, 300-plus pound frame, Tannehill wants to work Heard both ways in 2021.
“You know me. I coached a lot of 1A ball, so I know they can go both ways,” Tannehill said. “If we don’t need them too, then we won’t. But to play in big ballgames with a high number of snaps, you’ve got to do it virtually all year.”
Kane Day marks the third senior on the offensive line, joining Campbell and Sorrell. As for the other guard spot, the Tigers had a strong competition with players like Leo Ketchins, Andre Shaw and Kameron Johnson battling it out. In other words, depth won’t be an issue for the Tigers up front.
When the Tigers go with a two-tight set, Tristen Osborne and Michael Plummer will see the field as tight ends.
As for the backfield, you know the names, as it’ll be senior led. Batteford returns after showcasing his mobility last season. Rest assured, he won’t be catching anyone off guard with his speed this season, which he’s fully aware of.
“Well, we’ve got A.J. in the backfield too, so you can’t just concentrate on me,” Batteford said. “A.J. is going to be a serious weapon. I think he’s seriously underrated. I’m very surprised he hasn’t gotten more attention. He could carry this team on his back if we needed him to. We’ve got a monster offensive line that’s going to open up some holes.”
Allen rushed for 550 yards and 10 touchdowns on 66 carries a year ago. Now that Timothy Byrd has graduated, Allen figures to get more carries as the team’s featured back.
“He’s had some interest this offseason, but they’re not beating the door down for some reason,” Tannehill said earlier in the summer before TCU offered. “He has worked as hard or harder as anybody this summer. I think (being overlooked) has kind of fueled his flame a little bit. I think it’s going to show on Friday nights as we get closer to the season.”
Neville fans should undoubtedly love to watch Allen work in the open field with backs like Frank Mansfield getting carries, as well.
As for the outside, the Tigers will feature many new faces, but junior Jaden Gibson returns. Ben Landry is coming off of a strong spring, while newcomers Demetric Whitlock and Aaron Jackson are believed by some to be instant impact players on the perimeter this fall.
Defense: Neville might have to borrow that “DBU” tag line from LSU after the previous decade the Tigers have had on Forsythe.
The 2021 version has a chance to be the Tigers’ finest yet too with Dubose locking down one side of the field for First-Team All-District performer Maurion Eleam and Second-Team All-District player Zay Straughter locking down the other. Eleam led the team last season with five interceptions, but all three seniors have thrived during their time at Neville.
“(Dubose) had two interceptions early on for us last year, and then they just stopped throwing it his way,” Tannehill said. “So these other guys got opportunities, and then they started making plays.”
The secondary figures to be stout with those three seniors occupying space, along with fellow seniors Griffin McGee and Jaylon Blackston.
As for linebacker, Roberts returns as the quarterback of the defense. Roberts affected the game in so many ways a season ago, and Tannehill believes that will remain true in 2021.
“He’s in an out and has a lot of responsibility,” Tannehill said. “He’s always where he’s supposed to be when he’s supposed to be there. We now have to find somebody to replace Lane Blue.”
Having a veteran like Roberts shouting instruction on the field will certainly help, as Mike Collins replaces Benjy Lewis as the team's new defensive coordinator.
Up front, the Tigers will feature Sledge, who is coming off of a First-Team All-District performance. The coaching staff is high on junior Matthew Fobbs-White, who has a knack for wreaking havoc in opposing backfields. Keep an eye out for Kendall January and Derrick Harris up front too.
District outlook: Whether it’s District 2-4A, or this combined District 2-1A, the result remains the same. Neville reigns on top, and there isn’t much evidence that 2021 will be any different.
Minden graduated a lot of seniors off of last year’s quarterfinal bunch that lost to Neville, 27-0. Tannehill would still argue that Minden’s offense can give teams problems no matter what the graduation rate was.
And as for Huntington, COVID-19 canceled last year’s scheduled bout between the Tigers and the six-win Raider squad. No matter what Huntington returns for this upcoming season, don’t expect Neville fans to sweat any part of district play in 2021.
