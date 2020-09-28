2019 Record: 10-3
Quote of the summer: “My philosophy is if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. We’re going to continue to do things the right way. I always carried over what I learned from Neville and implemented it at other schools.” — Jeff Tannehill, Neville head coach
Overview: There’s a new sheriff in town.
And for fans of sentimental stories, Tannehill’s athletic career has now finally come full circle.
From playing under the legendary Charlie Brown in the ‘80s to serving alongside the enormously successful Mickey McCarty for roughly a decade, Tannehill steps into the spotlight as the Tigers newest coach.
And while comparisons will naturally be made, Tannehill understands the task at hand — Just win, baby.
The good news for Neville fans is Tannehill is no stranger to taking over a program and basking in almost immediate success. Go back to 2013 when Tannehill served as the head coach for St. Frederick, and the Warriors went on a run to the state championship game.
Admittedly, those expectations might be unfair for Tannehill at Neville, but that standard had already been set by McCarty, who won four state championships in 18 years. Only at Neville can the Tigers come off of what many consider a “down year” after winning 10 games and once again meeting eventual champion Edna Karr in the semifinals. Welcome to life on Forsythe.
The good news is Neville returns a stacked roster full of players that Tannehill coached as an assistant one year ago.
Offense: Due to injuries sustained during Andrew Brister’s senior season, 2020’s starting quarterback Brett Batteford had the opportunity to show what he could do in various parts of the season. He didn’t disappoint. The younger brother of former Neville quarterback Peyton Batteford showed moxie, ability and a mastery over Neville’s offense just as a sophomore.
Now that he’s a junior, Tannehill will inherit a quarterback that can both run and pass effectively in an offense that featured more of a traditional pocket passer in Brister a year ago. The Tigers scored 29 points per game last fall.
Perhaps the biggest reason to be optimistic this season is the big boys returning up front. Junior offensive tackle Will Campbell, who in some ways has surpassed Rashard Lawrence’s recruiting hype with offers from all over the country, will anchor a unit that returns fellow starter Logan Smith. Junior Daniel Breard also returns after an injury knocked him out of a starter role before last season, while Junior Kane Day and senior Gilberto Quinones will add beef to one of the strongest units on this Neville team. Talented running backs Timothy Byrd (a second-team all-district performer as a junior) and junior AJ Allen return after solid seasons behind starter Max Hunter. Neville figures to have another triple-head attack in the backfield, as Cedar Creek standout Lane Blue transferred in to add a little more star power.
The biggest question mark on this unit is unquestionably at wide receiver. The Tigers most productive receiver last year, Derryck Dorsey, has graduated and surging junior receiver Zeb Ruddell, who committed to play baseball at LSU this summer, will be out for the season after having surgery this offseason. Players expected to pick up the slack are and senior Billquarius Goodin and junior Jayland Sims.
Another player to keep an eye on this fall is senior Ben Crawford, who Tannehill said worked extremely hard during the pandemic.
Defense: In examining McCarty’s teams through the years, one thing virtually remained the same— the Tigers were always formidable on the defensive front.
With a defense-first mentality, the Tigers like to take their most athletic linemen and put them on the defensive side of the ball. That doesn’t mean there aren’t exceptions like Campbell, but generally that’s been the idea.
And when you look at the 2020 Tigers along the defensive front, you can start to see the potential for more sustained dominance. One reason for that is the experience that returns. Seniors Myron Elam and Dexter Walker and juniors Samari Wright and Enyce Sledge each earned a lot of playing time a season ago, and the Tigers proved in last year’s postseason they aren’t afraid to play Campbell on both sides of the ball.
The Tigers will need to replace the production of Javon Carter at linebacker, but because he was in and out of the lineup with an injury last year, Neville already experienced life without Carter.
What was revealed during that time was Henton Roberts can be an All-District performer at linebacker. Another exciting component at linebacker is the prospect of Blue earning playing time. During the summer, Tannehill was still trying to decide which position best suited Blue, and more importantly, which position he could help the Tigers the most. The answer might be both running back and linebacker, but with so much talent returning in the backfield, linebacker figures to be Blue’s quickest way onto the field this fall.
On the backend, senior Kareem Moore is set for a breakout season this fall. Moore has put on some good weight during the pandemic and is coming off of a season where he made Second-Team All-District. Junior Lorenzell Dubose will be one of the Tigers’ most athletic players wreaking havoc in the secondary this fall.
This unit has important spots to fill in 2020, but the Tigers allowed less than 20 points per game in 2019 despite a slew of injuries sustained throughout the season. If anything, that’s made this 2020 unit stronger.
District outlook: There might be a changing of the guard at head coach, but that doesn’t mean a shift in power is set to occur. The Tigers’ blend of talent and experience returning make Neville an instant Class 4A contender. Batteford got his first taste of varsity action last year and showed tremendous potential, while Neville returns one of the more talented offensive lines in Northeast Louisiana.
Those two factors figure to be pivotal for football teams adjusting on the fly during a pandemic.
Bastrop will be the Tigers’ biggest obstacle in the district, and the Rams certainly gave the Tigers a scare in Bill Ruple Stadium last year in a narrow 19-14 Neville victory. Though there have been some tight battles through the years, the Tigers haven’t lost to Bastrop since the 2008 season.
The Tigers are still the kings of the jungle in the district, and if the Tigers can avoid the injury bug in 2020, Neville could be Edna Karr’s biggest obstacle in winning five consecutive Class 4A state titles.
