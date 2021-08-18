2020 Record: 9-2
Quote of the Summer: “To say they could be the best O-Line to come through our school would be a big statement, but they honestly could. We have four seniors starting that started all four games of the championship run in the playoffs as sophomores. They all started last year. We’ve never had a group with four of them that have that much time logged together with championship runs. There’s no doubt this is the most chemistry we’ve ever had on the offensive line.” — Steven Fitzhugh, Ouachita Christian head coach
Overview: If you plan on beating Ouachita Christian, you better be able to score a lot of points. The Eagles averaged 39.4 points per game last year with current Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Hunter Herring under the gun, and there’s reason to believe the Eagles can top that average in 2021.
The game is won within the trenches, right? And with that being so, OCS is going to win a lot of ballgames with an offensive line that Fitzhugh is making all-time comparisons for.
The Eagles have a talented wide receiver corps that includes Tristan Wiley, who set a Division IV/Class 1A State Championship Game record with 13 catches in a 62-41 loss against Calvary Baptist last year. Wiley also had 218 receiving yards and two scores in that game, as well.
And yes, replacing a quarterback of Herring’s stature is no easy feat, but new starting quarterback Landon Graves defeated Class 1A State Champion Oak Grove as a freshman two years ago. If that’s any indicator of what life will be like after Herring, the Eagles will still score plenty of points.
Most of the questions on this OCS team heading into the 2021 season reside on defense, and more specifically at linebacker. The Eagles have figured that side of the ball out on the go before, and even if they have hiccups throughout the season, don’t be surprised to see OCS favored to win shootouts with just about anybody within its classification.
Offense: During the summer, Wiley unveiled a nice preseason statistic that Fitzhugh was unaware of. Every time Graves has started at quarterback, Wiley has garnered at least 150 receiving yards in those games.
“Wow, I did not know that,” Fitzhugh said. “I know Landon is going to step in and do a great job. He has nothing to prove. The way he played against Oak Grove his freshman year. He stepped in and showed that he’s ready to play right now. He’s going to do a great job, and I think whichever receiver it is, he’s just got good timing.”
The Eagles junior signal caller completed 16-of-23 passes for 273 yards and two scores in that 2019 victory against rival Oak Grove, and though Herring regained the starting quarterback role, Graves has been a major contributor as a receiver, punter, returner and corner during his career. He’ll resume some of those roles in 2021, but it will be scaled back a bit now that he is the starting quarterback.
As for his partner in crime, Wiley, OCS’ senior receiver is No. 58 on Dandy Don’s Top 2022 Louisiana Prospects list. Wiley is surrounded by senior Thomas Culp, a two-year starter, junior Broc Hogan and sophomore Tate Hamby.
The Eagles graduated Dillon Dougan and Van David Matherne at running back, so OCS is counting on junior Chad Strickland to emerge as an explosive back. Sophomore Noah Lovelady will play both sides of the ball after a successful freshman campaign on defense. Lovelady will not only start at linebacker again this fall but also get plenty of carries as a bruising tailback.
For the second year in a row, the Eagles return experience along the offensive line. A right tackle that emerges from an intense position battle this offseason will join senior starters Casey Cobb, Avery Pilgreen, Andy Weatherford and James David Miller.
Fitzhugh is as confident in that group as he’s ever been in an offensive line at OCS.
Samuel Harrell will resume kicking duties for the Eagles in 2021, and Graves returns as the team's punter after recording the best average in the state as a sophomore to go along with a 5-for-5 conversion rate on fake punts.
Defense: Fitzhugh still has a bitter taste in his mouth after giving up 62 points in a state championship game. In his mind, you should never lose a game you score 41 points in. And he’s not alone in thinking that way, as players like Wiley said the same this summer.
Though the defense won’t drop jaws like the offense is almost sure to do in 2021, it still has solid pieces throughout.
Starting up front, Cobb returns after earning All-State honors as a defensive lineman in 2020.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve had an All-State defensive lineman,” Fitzhugh said. “His passion and the way he played reminded me of Bull (Brandon) Hurley back in the 2000s. He’s a passionate player that makes things happen on the defensive line.”
Miller returns up front, as well, and the coaching staff is hoping Ryder Bentley steps up as a sophomore. Bentley has grown into a 6’5”, 235-pound defensive lineman that has Fitzhugh excited about his potential. Bentley is part of a large sophomore class that the coaching staff is counting on this season.
Linebacker is the biggest question of all. Lovelady led the team in tackles last season, so he adds a lot to the position. But as for who will play alongside him, well, that part remains a mystery.
“That linebacker can look good in 7-on-7’s, but for me, it’s when you put the pads on and see how a player reacts…” Fitzhugh said. “Henry Messinger came on last year. So we’ll go through the preseason and find out who are the guys that will step up.”
Graves will still play some corner, but against predominately run-first squads, Fitzhugh will look to keep him fresh at quarterback. Wiley and Culp get the first nod at corner with Garrett Simmons and sophomore Zach White playing safety. Hamby and sophomore Jett Hudnall are set to see some action in the backend too.
District outlook: OCS fans shouldn’t get cocky and overlook a talented St. Frederick squad or what’s likely to be a pass-happy, zone-oriented Cedar Creek team led by new head coach Matt Middleton.
But let’s not kid ourselves. Oak Grove always gets OCS’ full attention. And why wouldn’t it? Oak Grove and OCS have split contests the last two seasons, and the Tigers are coming off of back-to-back Class 1A State Championships. In 2019, the Tigers and the Eagles each went on to claim state championships and OCS was one win shy of those two schools repeating that feat in 2020.
No doubt, these two teams are the cream of the crop in Class 1A, so a game between the Eagles and the Tigers is going to garner attention throughout the state. Here’s the bad part about that this year, though… These two will meet in Week 2.
“It is something that we usually look forward to as the year goes on,” Fitzhugh said. “We’ve played like Week 8 or whatever recently, but we just redrew for the schedule with River Oaks coming into district. So we’re on a one-year cycle. We redrew and that’s the way it ended up.”
St. Frederick and Cedar Creek have the capability to knock off either OCS or Oak Grove, but the Tigers and Eagles head into the season as the favorites once again.
