2020 Record: 1-5
Quote of the Summer: “We want to make the playoffs. We want to be a threat. But for us to make it a successful year, I think No. 1 is going out and earning respect. That’s something I’ve looked at on film. When I’ve watched a Ouachita football game and coached against them, I haven’t really been intimidated. I’ll be honest with you. When I coached against them, I feel like that respect has been lost. When somebody looks at Ouachita on the schedule, you want their attention. You don’t ask for that. You have to go and earn it.” — Todd Garvin, Ouachita head football coach.
Overview: Whether it’s utilizing the veer or running three- or four-wide in the gun, Garvin wants his team to play a physical brand of football. And that’s how you earn respect.
A new era at Ouachita begins with a former quarterback for the Lions now taking the reins, and his desire is to return the success his school enjoyed before he suited up, while he played and after he graduated. Those days of Ouachita being feared feel like a distant memory after the program went 45-40 with a 3-8 postseason record the last eight seasons.
Can the Lions become a state championship contender overnight? It’s unlikely considering Ouachita will lack size up front, but Garvin wants his team to be able to match his opponent’s physicality in a stacked District 2-5A.
Ouachita will have athletes, especially on defense. A talented defensive backfield could lead to more possessions, and there’s no lack of talent in the backfield on offense. Explosive plays on both sides of the ball could serve as an equalizer for this Lions club.
Offense: If Garvin has anything to say about it, the Lions will be multiple.
Who will be operating the Lions offense in 2021 remained a mystery over the summer. Zach Shaw is now pursuing a collegiate career with the ULM Warhawks after serving as the team’s quarterback for most of his time at Ouachita. With Shaw graduated, Garvin opened up a three-man race to be the next signal caller with sophomores Charlie Smith and Zach Jackson battling junior basketball player Jonathan Bradshaw.
“I look for that battle to go all the way into Week 1,” Garvin said during the summer.
Bradshaw is a mobile quarterback that possesses the traits to hurt Ouachita’s opponents with his feet. Jackson also has mobility and Smith manages the offense well.
The Lions feature more familiarity in the backfield alongside their new starting quarterback, as Marcell Henderson returns as a big-play back, alongside T.J. Ellis, Carldell Sirmons and Chaunkiveon “Chunky” Lewis. Henderson split most of the reps last year with Boris Richard as a junior.
Out wide Ouachita is led by Austin Wilis, Jaeden Ledent and Mandrell Lewis, as Jacob McCullars fills in at tight end.
The offensive line remained a work in progress over the summer too. Zahir Muhammad, Noah Miller and Gavin Waters had really productive offseasons and are in the driver seat to start Week 1.
“We have a plan (for install) as we move through the summer based off of importance,” Garvin said. “We’ll run a certain amount of power, counter toss and would love to run some veer, but don’t know how soon we’ll get to do that. We’d like to be able to run it under center and under the gun. Just being multiple. But we want to be able to run the football.”
Emilio Rios will handle the kicking duties for the Lions this season.
Defense: When high school coaches got eyes on Carl Glass — either on tape, in a game or during 2019's I-20 Bowl — the reaction was typically the same. Coaches would gush about Glass’ ability to fill a hole and secure a tackle while also possessing the versatility to go out wide and cover a slot receiver if he needed to. It’s what made him a no-brainer First-Team All-Parish performer for the Lions under Fitzgerald, and it’s what has led to large expectations for his younger brother Carmycah Glass this season.
“I have some big shoes to fill, being the leader of the team,” Carmycah Glass said. “It’s a challenge, but I’m up for it.”
The Ouachita senior has already made waves in his career at Ouachita, and Garvin is asking him to do it again as the team’s Mike linebacker.
“What makes all those (Glass brothers) special is their family,” Garvin said. “That’s why those guys do what they do. I think they come from a great background. Parents want to see their kids succeed. School is important. And that translates over to everything they do.”
In new defensive coordinator Benjy Lewis' 4-2-5, Glass will be joined by Omari Randel, who switched from the defensive line to linebacker this offseason.
Like the offensive line, the defensive line was being patched together over the summer with position battles going deep into the summer. Phil Bradford, who transferred back to Ouachita from Texas, figures to be a book end for the Lions, though.
The secondary is where you’ll find the combination of raw, athletic playmaking ability mixed with experience. Senior corner Jaylen Kincaid is an All-Parish performer that secured two interceptions for the Lions last fall. Meanwhile, Jeremy Nelson brings size and speed to the backend. In the season opener against Union last season, Nelson picked up a fumble, evaded tacklers and ran into the end zone for a 10-yard scoop and score just before halftime. Lewis will likely play the dog or bandit position, while Jaibriel Sheppard and Dontae Kerry will serve as prominent members of the Lions’ secondary.
“I think we’ll be strong (in the secondary),” Garvin said. “The flip side is that our biggest weakness is up front on both sides. This is a line of scrimmage district. The development up front has got to take place on both sides of the football, so that’s where we’re spending a lot of our focus on.”
District outlook: Where does Ouachita fit in District 2-5A? Where does anyone not named West Monroe, Ruston and Alexandria fit for that matter?
Fans know the history of West Monroe and its undefeated district streak that borders on 20 years, Garvin’s old team Ruston (where he served as offensive coordinator before becoming the new head man for the Lions) are a play or two away from breaking through as a true state championship contender and ASH is coming off of a Class 5A State Championship appearance. You might as well call those squads the “Three Kings” of District 2-5A.
Ouachita, Pineville and West Ouachita each have new head coaches, but that doesn’t mean they can’t make noise in a crowded district.
Can Ouachita make a push to earn respect in this highly competitive district like Garvin wants them to? Time will tell.
