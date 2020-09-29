2019 record: 5-6
Quote of the Summer: “When you’re dealing with a new quarterback, a new head coach, as well as the circulation of a reconstructed offensive line, it lends a hand in some sort of wildcard type deal. We’re OK with that right now, although our expectations are higher. We have to prove it on the field first.” — Maurice Pollard, Wossman head coach
Overview: The era of hype has come and gone at Wossman High School.
Under Dean Smith, the Wildcats carried a lot of buzz, mostly because of the comments Smith would make off of the field. Smith knew how to sell his product, and fans flocked to stadiums to either root on the Wildcats or see Smith be humbled in the process. That was then. This is now.
The Wildcats will take a much different approach in 2020, and that’s probably for the best when you take a gander at the considerable questions Pollard and his staff must answer in 2020. Pollard already laid it out for you with his quote of the summer.
The wildcard role might temper expectations in 2020, but Wossman still has a deep talent pool to turn to.
Even Las Vegas’ prognosticators would have a rough time predicting what’s in store for the Wildcats this fall.
Offense: The Wildcats no longer boast the dangerous tandem of quarterback Antrell Green and shifty wide receiver Dezmon Watson. It’s a new era indeed.
Without those Second-Team District 2-3A performers, the Wildcats now turn to its First-Team District 2-3A running back, Jessie Booker, to lead the Wildcats offense in 2020.
If you take over a team as a new head coach, it certainly helps to have players like Booker around, who Pollard called one of the best backs in the state.
“He runs in his hips well, and I don’t think he even understands that,” Pollard said. “He’s able to be at a level to still have his maximum strength at varied levels, even if he’s tall or short when he runs. First contact never seems to deter him from falling forward. He just has natural ability. We’re working on his mind-set, and understanding what he has.”
The Wildcats will hand the keys over to quarterback Zavion Wooten in 2020. Wooten is more of a pocket passer, like Green was for the Wildcats a season ago.
Wossman hopes to implore a multiple offensive scheme.
Booker, Tyler Hill and senior Nick Williams will get carries in the backfield alongside the quarterback, while senior Jamaal Gilbert, senior Devon Johnson, junior Patrick Johnson II and junior Jordan Jackson will serve as the threats on the perimeter.
There will be tremendous turnover up front with seniors Kendrick Metoyer and Antavious Phillips serving as the only returning starters. Joseph Horn, Zelmarcus South and Victor McFarland will round out the offensive front.
“The physical aspect is concerning,” Pollard said. “Most of the battles are won in the trenches, so not being able to have much contact takes a little bit away (from us) this offseason.”
Defense: Where there are questions along the offensive line, there doesn’t seem to be near as many along the defensive front. The Wildcats have three First-Team All-District linemen returning in senior Eddie Staten, junior Shawnkorian Hall and Hudson.
Hall will transition to middle linebacker in 2020.
“It’s a big plus having those guys,” Pollard said. “They understand the nature of football at that position, and know the physicality of it. The mentally is there.”
The desired edge in the trenches will likely be there for Wossman like it was last year on that defensive front with senior Ja’Horous Turner joining the veteran unit.
Behind them will be Jamontae Caesar and Andrew Miles at the linebacker position, while senior De’Kareyus Randall, junior Charles Bradshaw, Quinterrius Daggs and Javontae Caesar round out the secondary.
The Wildcats gave up a minimum of 28 points in each district outing last year, so improvement will be needed for Wossman to take a step forward in 2020.
District outlook: District 2-3A is searching for a new identity in 2020, but it remains one of the toughest in Class 3A. The question entering the 2020 season isn’t whether or not this district will provide a Class 3A state title contender. There are plenty of options that could emerge in that role.
The question is whether or not Wossman can fit that mold in its first year under Pollard. Physicality is the name of the game in this district, and with a bruising running back like Booker returning alongside a defensive line that earned All-District honors.
Can the Wildcats supplant Carroll in the surprise team role this fall?
