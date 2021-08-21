2020 Record: 0-5
Quote of the Summer: “Our numbers are down this year for different reasons. Individuals that weren’t committed to the process of the program have either eliminated themselves or did things to put themselves in position to not be eligible. From a numbers standpoint, it’s not ideal. We’re at roughly 35 kids, but I’ll say this — we have 35 kids that are bought in. And they’ve embraced the challenge of learning two positions.” — Marcus Yanez, Richwood head coach.
Overview: Only seven seniors occupy the halls of Richwood’s football facilities during the summer, and that’s put Yanez and his crew in a bit of a pickle, especially after an 0-5 2020 campaign.
It’s unfair to fully judge the Rams based off of that record, though. Richwood, like other schools in the area, was on the receiving end of one curveball after the next.
“I hate to call last year a wash, but there were some things that happened that you just couldn’t prepare for,” Yanez said. “It was kind of like pickup basketball, except we were playing football. We went from Week 1 preparing for Franklin Parish to then not knowing if we’d play at all to picking up a game against Mangham, who lost by six in the semifinals. Then we had homecoming against Carroll and then get a call on Thursday, and there was only one team in the whole state that needed a game. It just so happened to be Lafayette Christian.”
The good news is Yanez knows exactly who is all in and who isn’t. Four starters return on offense and just two on defense, so Yanez and his coaching staff had their work cut out for them this offseason. But that doesn’t mean you can write the Rams off for the 2021 season.
Though young in several spots, the Rams do have the luxury of returning experience and size up front.
Offense: Even though the Rams present size and experience along the offensive line, one could argue Richwood’s strength on offense belongs to the wide receivers on the outside.
Devin Hampton returns after receiving First-Team All-Parish honors for his performance a year ago, as well as fellow senior starter Antonio Taylor. While Taylor likes to make people miss in the open field, Hampton has the ability to snatch any jump ball away from the opposition.
“It’s hard to argue that Devin isn’t the best receiver in the parish,” Yanez said. “He’s had some ups and downs. That light from a maturity standpoint is starting to turn on for him. I tell him all the time that he’s going to be the most talented player on the field, but he has to put it all together. The football part will take care of itself, but he’s got to concentrate on everything else.”
Yanez said Hampton turned heads at ULM’s 7-on-7 camp. So much so that coaches started to ask about him. Taylor and Hampton could give opponents fits on the outside. That is, however, if the Rams can threaten along the perimeter with their talented wideouts.
Much of that will depend on the maturity and growth of Dantavion Nabors. The sophomore quarterback steps in as the team’s new starting quarterback, and Yanez placed much of the responsibility of his growth on his own coaching staff.
“His arm development isn’t quite there, but he can hurt you with his feet,” Yanez said. “We, as coaches, have to do a good job of not putting him in bad situations. He still has to throw it, but when you have a young quarterback, you have to give him one option of throwing the ball. If ain’t there, he’s going to have to use his legs.”
Sophomore Michael Wright will be counted on heavily in the backfield, along with scat back Tayvon Wilson and incoming freshman Andrew Williams, who will serve as the team’s power back.
The most experienced group returning to the offense is undoubtedly the offensive line. Isaiah Matthews is the anchor of the unit.
“We’re really going to be counting on him to be the communicator of that unit,” Yanez said.
Junior Anthony Otis started at center last season, while senior Glenn Brisco returns and certainly passes the eye test with his 6’3”, 335-pound frame. Dennis Wesley is another returning starter up front, while Annais King and Tyran Washington are competing to start at right tackle.
“We have seven guys that we feel good about up there,” Yanez said.
The coaching staff was still figuring out its kicking game going into fall camp.
Defense: If the defensive portion of this preview feels short in comparison to the offensive breakdown, well there’s a reason for that.
A large majority of Richwood’s players will play both sides since the roster currently fields less than 40 players. So members of Richwood’s offensive line will practically be rotating in on defense throughout the duration of each Friday night contest.
“The defensive line will practically mirror the offensive line,” Yanez said.
You could say the same about the secondary, as well.
Hampton and Taylor man the safety positions, while Wright and Ja’Mario Robinson are the featured corners.
Linebacker is the biggest change and perhaps the biggest difference maker. That is if KeyShawn Reed lives up to the hype that’s generated about his play this offseason. Reed makes the transition to linebacker after starting at defensive end as a sophomore.
“He’ll play Mike, and we’ll put him in situations where he will put his hand in the ground and becomes a fourth rusher,” Yanez said. “He’s a run stopper.”
Junior backer Jamil Cloman worked himself into a starting role, while the Rams built a lot of competition at outside linebacker. Freshman Jabari Jones is a player the coaching staff really likes, while Rashawn Roberts and Jontavion Dixon will also see some time at the position.
District outlook: Richwood has a lot to prove this year. Yanez knows it, his players know it and the entire community does after a winless football season.
The problem is the district has two heavyweights in Sterlington and Union. Many presume the Panthers and Farmers will jockey for that top spot, while the rest of the district fights to remain relevant in Class 3A.
The Rams are talented, but inexperience and lack of depth could make Richwood’s climb up the District 2-3A mountain a daunting one.
