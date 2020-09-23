2019 record: 11-2
Quote of the Summer: “I like to go back and give them the example of 2013. I think we lost five starters including (quarterback) Jon Randall Belton. I think we ended up with a freshman starting quarterback (Slade Bolden), and I think we made it to the semifinals in spite of losing all of those players. It’s just that unknown. To me it’s the selling point to those kids. You’re one play from being the starter.” — Jerry Arledge, West Monroe head coach
Overview: Thought it was hard enough to navigate a 2020 season during a pandemic while replacing new starters along the offensive line? That job for West Monroe coaches became even more difficult when defensive starters Peyton Todd and Rayshawn Pleasant suffered what could turn out to be season-ending injuries.
A lingering ankle injury required multiple medical opinions for the future LSU punter, and that will likely keep Todd off of the field as both a linebacker and punter for the rest of the year. Todd not only flips the field on a regular basis for the Rebels, he also scored a touchdown on defense or special teams in three consecutive games last fall.
Meanwhile, Pleasant, who has an offer from Memphis to play defensive back at the next level, experienced an ACL tear. Pleasant had a 99-yard kickoff return in West Monroe’s 21-14 victory against Ruston at home.
Talk about a preseason blow.
With an inexperienced offensive line and two bona-fide playmakers missing on defense, the climb to the top of the mountain just got a little steeper for the Rebs.
Offense: West Monroe has had questions entering a season before. Heck, the Rebels lost five starters in 2013, turned to a freshman quarterback in Bolden and made a semifinal appearance. That’s the message going into this season for Arledge.
“Next man up.”
If anything, this is validation for all of those pep talks after practice about giving your all and staying ready even if you aren’t a starter.
Senior Lane Little knows a thing or two about that after last season. Little stepped in for Garrett Kahmann, who injured his shoulder in last year’s jamboree against Neville, and led the Rebels to an 11-win season.
“A lot of people were critical, and then I remind them we won 11 ballgames with that sucker at quarterback last year,” Arledge said. “Whatever we struggled through, he still provided good leadership for us. He’s much improved.”
Little had a different mentality entering the 2020 season, as he went into his final football season fully aware that he was going to lead the team. He’ll anchor an option-based attack with returning starter Derome Williams back at halfback. Williams, who was a 1,000-yard rusher as a junior last season, rushed for 200 yards or more in three contests. He eclipsed the 100-yard mark in five games.
Replacing fellow 1,000-yard rusher Cayden Pierce will be noneother than H-back A.J. Howard, who has packed on 25-to-30 pounds of mass this offseason. West Monroe’s freshman fullback led the Rebels with 73 yards and had a score in West Monroe’s 47-7 opening round playoff victory against Central Lafourche.
The Rebels will have to replace leading receiver Jerry Day, but senior Tanner Young, junior Brett Norris and senior Matthew McAllister return. One freshman that could have an immediate impact at the position is freshman Hayden Federico, who will also serve as the backup quarterback. Federico, the son of ULM head baseball coach Michael Federico, is a cross between Carson Jones and Slade Bolden, West Monroe linebackers coach Rob Arledge said.
Up front remains the biggest mystery. The Rebels have to replace an entire unit and have moved some players around to try and help with that process. Senior Aidan Swanner moved back from the defensive line to the offensive line after enjoying success on Arledge’s defense. Senior Ty Titus and junior Ragan Reynolds are also moving to the offensive line in 2020 to try and add depth up front.
Former West Ouachita kicker Luke Stagg moved over to the Rebels this season to provide a big leg in the kicking game.
Defense: The Rebels can afford mixing and matching different players on the offensive line this year because the defense has extra bodies to spare. There might not be any position the Rebels feel more confident in than defensive line with three starters returning.
Seniors Ty Allen, Aiden Bellot and Swanner each had breakout performances last fall. Swanner played a little bit of both sides of the ball, especially early on, but West Monroe has other contributors to turn to should he need to spend more time on offense.
Senior Sirrlarius Reed is one of those linemen who got some playing time in 2019. He’s battling for a spot, alongside junior Brock Harvey, who has packed on some extra weight in the offseason.
Whoever wins the starting jobs on that defensive unit will serve as an anchor for a defense that’s still trying to find its way.
While senior Rylan Green returns as a starting tight end on offense, his services might be needed more at linebacker. Green and sophomore Chauncey Lee figure to be starters at the position with senior Ernest Johnson and junior Tag Banks available to contribute right behind them. Arledge said Johnson is one of those players he needs to come through for the team this fall, while Banks will play linebacker, defensive end, tight end and H-back this fall.
Though the secondary lost Pleasant, West Monroe will remain fierce at the position with junior Ja’dais Richard returning and playing both corner and safety this season. The West Monroe coaching staff figure junior Javari Sanders will play corner with fellow junior Justin Lawrence, while seniors Kade Pittard, Jason Cooper and Josh Cobbs will all see action in the backend.
West Monroe is coming off of another stingy season on the defensive side of the ball, as the Rebels’ 8.8 points per contest given up was the fewest in the state. Preseason injuries aside, the Rebels look to be strong on defense again in 2020.
District outlook: How long will West Monroe’s district win streak last?
The Rebels haven’t lost a district contest since 2002, but is that win streak in jeopardy this season? West Monroe has to be considered the favorite given the track record, but Alexandria is seen as a dark horse in district race, while Ouachita returns most of its production from a season ago and Ruston comes into this season after a quarterfinal berth in 2019.
Matt Middleton also enters his fourth season as the head coach of a West Ouachita squad that was competitive in the district a season ago.
The Rebels’ win streak in the district might be in jeopardy in 2020, but if there’s anything history has taught us it’s that the Rebels know how to get it done in district play.
