2019 Record: 2-8
Overview: River Oaks ventures into the Louisiana High School Athletic Association this season. The Mustangs will compete as an independent this year before being placed in a district in 2021.
Founded in 1969, River Oaks built a rich tradition while competing in various private school associations, most recently the Mid South Association of Independent Schools. With the vast majority of north Louisiana’s MSAIS members opting for 8-man football, continuing to play 11-man had created a logistical nightmare for the Mustangs.
Thanks to the COVID-19, filling out a schedule has proven to be next to impossible as an LHSAA independent. The original plan called for an eight-game schedule, but the Mustangs lost three opponents when the LHSAA regular season was trimmed to eight weeks rather than the customary 10.
Besides the season opener against Delhi, two games against Arkansas schools were removed from the schedule while Louisiana’s season was in limbo.
Barring any 11th-hour additions, the Mustangs will play a five-game schedule with playing dates against West Ouachita (JV), Sterlington (JV), D’Arbonne Woods, and a home-and-home vs. Beekman.
Carrying only 25 players, numbers remain an issue for the Silver & Blue. On the bright side, the Mustangs have a solid senior class.
“This group of seniors has been here forever,” coach Robert Hannah said. “At first they were upset about (changing over to the LHSAA) because they don’t get to play for any honors. Now they are using it as a chance to lead River Oaks into the next chapter.”
Having dealt with the distractions of changing associations, piecing together a schedule and the COVID, the Mustangs are justifiably anxious to put the summer behind them and focus on football.
“It’s been a double whammy for us,” Hannah said. “I’m proud of the way the kids have handled everything and kept working through everything. This is a good group of kids. We just need more of them.”
Offense: Priority No. 1 is rebuilding a line depleted by the loss of first-team MSAIS All-District 4-4A performers J.D. Roberson and Samuel Alexander.
“We have a little depth at the skill positions,” Hannah said. “It’s the line where we need some depth.”
Senior center Hunter Ashbrook, a second-team All-District honoree last season, is the mainstay up front.
“Hunter has been doing a good job for us,” Hannah said.
Rounding out the projected starters are senior Tucker Raborn, juniors Eli Odom and Kyle Vandergracht and sophomore Drew Webb. Senior Kaleb Shicksnyder is the alternate. All will see double duty out of necessity.
“We’re a little light, but they’ll come around,” Hannah said. “We just have to keep them healthy. They’ll be hitting somebody every play, so they are going to get tired.”
Senior Ousman Amadou-ide moves into the quarterback slot vacated by multi-year starter Drake Tannehill. Amadou-ide earned second-team All-District accolades as a tailback in 2019.
“Ousman’s a good-looking athlete,” Hannah said. “He’s one of our best all-around players.”
Freshman Peyton Odom is being groomed as the quarterback of the future.
Sophomore fullback Franklin Simpson and tailback Shemar Williams, a senior transfer from Carroll, comprise the starting backfield.
Seniors Nick Parrino and Miguel Gonzalez, sophomore Samonte Williams and freshman Wesley Payne are the receivers. Parrino and Gonzalez will spell Shemar Williams at tailback.
“We are going to rotate our running backs so we can get them a little rest on offense,” Hannah said.
Defense: Ashbrook is expected to spearhead the defensive line after gaining second-team All-District recognition as a junior. Raborn will start alongside Ashbrook at tackle, with Vandergracht and Eli Odom manning the ends. Shicksnider will also see action up front.
Amadou-ide, who doubles at middle linebacker, headlines an otherwise inexperienced contingent of linebackers. Vying for the remaining two spots are junior Gus Ortega, senior Fenner Derry, Simpson and Peyton Odom.
“Our linebackers are going to have to grow,” Hannah said. “I think our defensive line, once they get some time, will be fine, and I think our secondary will be really decent.”
The secondary has the Williams brothers at cornerback, Nick Parrino at strong safety and Gonzalez at free safety. Gonzalez was a second-team All-District selection last season.
Nick Parrino will handle the kicking after collecting second-team All-District honors last fall.
Simpson is the punter.
Others striving to earn playing time are sophomores Hunter Jones, Dustin Wiley, Jack Holbrook, freshmen Jake Stanley, Porter Jones, Evan Walton and A.J. Austin, and eighth-graders Cole Parrino and Aidan Parker.
