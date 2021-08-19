2020 Record: 4-2
Quote of the Summer: “We had seven really good seniors that we lost, and that’s hurting us. Depth will be a problem. Dressing out 20. If we can get to 22 or 24 that would at least give us a little bit of depth going.” — Robert Hannah, River Oaks head coach.
Overview: If last year was an appetizer, consider 2021 to be the full course meal for River Oaks. The Mustangs recorded a 4-2 record in LHSAA play, but avoided District 2-1A competition.
That’s not to take anything away from the feel-good story surrounding the Mustangs’ 2020 campaign. But now with seven instrumental players from last year’s club having now graduated, the Mustangs have to rally the troops against stiff competition.
Making matters tougher will be the lack of depth River Oaks has entering the 2021 season. Most players will have to play both sides of the ball, which isn’t uncommon at the 1A level. But where rival schools down the road like Ouachita Christian will dress out 60, the Mustangs will have to make due with a third of that total.
“It’s a lot better to not have to travel three and a half hours,” River Oaks senior defensive end Kole Vandergracht said. “But there are a lot of challenges. We don’t have a lot of people who played coming back.”
Will the numbers game catch up to the Mustangs in 2021?
Offense: If you’re going to be young, you might as well be talented. And you'd think most River Oaks fans would agree that defines the Mustangs quarterback position in 2021.
Sophomore Peyton Odom played as a freshman last year, and he’ll be asked to go both ways this season even if he is the team’s signal caller.
“He can run it and throw it,” Hannah said. “He played baseball for us. He’d pitch right-handed, get tired and then throw it left handed. He can do it. He’s an athlete. The problem is him having to go both ways, but we moved him from linebacker to strong safety to get him a little bit further from the ball.”
It’ll be running back by committee for the Mustangs with juniors Franklin Simpson and Jack Skipper welcoming in freshman Cole Parrino, who is the younger brother of last year’s star running back Nick Parrino.
Jake Stanley and Aidan Parker will split out wide, while junior Jack Holbrook plays tight end.
“Jack is continuing to work on his blocking, but he’s got great hands,” Hannah said.
Junior Drew Webb returns at center with senior guards Gus Ortega and Eli Odom surrounding him. Hannah said the Mustangs would deploy a tackle by committee approach with Evan Walton, Luke Noblit and Vandergracht.
Defense: The good news surrounding River Oaks defense is the front seven has a chance to be really stout.
If the coaching staff can figure out a way to give linemen and linebackers a breather here and there, Hannah feels confident in that group slowing down opposing rush attacks.
“I think our front seven has a chance to be decent,” he said.
Vandergracht and Odom will look to wreak havoc at defensive end like they did last season, while Walton, Webb and Holbrook rotate in the interior.
Ortega will switch to linebacker with Simpson, while Skipper and Parrino will provide depth and fresh bodies.
The back end will be a work in progress, though, considering the corners and safeties are all new.
Peyton Odom is making the transition from linebacker to strong safety, and he’ll be joined by Parker. Hunter Jones and Stanley will man the corner position with Wesley Payne getting some playing time in the secondary, as well.
District outlook: Whoever drew up the schedule for District 2-1A wasn’t looking out for River Oaks.
The Mustangs welcome into the district pits River Oaks in consecutive matchups against Cedar Creek, Ouachita Christian, Oak Grove and St. Frederick. In other words, the Mustangs won’t get a breather when facing the top four teams in district play.
And that’s where the grind could ultimately hurt River Oaks. When you play stiff competition for four straight weeks like that, injuries might come into play, especially for a team that’s going to ask a large majority of its roster to play both ways.
“Conditioning will be crucial for us,” Hannah said. “We have to stay away from injuries.”
That’s why Hannah stressed creating depth in the dog days of summer.
River Oaks' first run through district play might be a tough one, but Hannah and his bunch will still compete their tails off.
