2020 Record: 5-3
Quote of the Summer: “Obviously I know there are some favorites in our division and rightfully so, but we’re excited about the challenge. We’re very optimistic about this team. We are a little under the radar right now, but that’s fine. We have to earn the right to make some noise and gain respect. We’ll get our chances early in the season, but it’s up to us to how we handle that.” — Andy Robinson, St. Frederick head coach
Overview: Robinson enters his fourth year with the Warriors, and he’s enjoyed some incredible highs over his first three years as head coach.
From knocking off Ouachita Christian in 2018 to giving back-to-back Class 1A champions Oak Grove all it could handle in a 14-6 defensive struggle last season, Robinson’s bunch has earned respect in Class 1A’s toughest district.
But why settle there?
A talented freshman class injects more life into a Warriors program that Robinson hopes can take the next step. Can this mix of experience and young talent send the Warriors back to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2018?
Offense: Robinson stared at his depth chart and had an old coaching cliché come to mind.
“For every freshman you start you can count that as a loss… But we hope that’s not the case,” he said.
If that were true, the Warriors would be in for a long season with the assortment of new faces occupying space on the field. But fret not, St. Frederick fans, these freshmen are starting because of their skills rather than out of necessity.
Take Garrett Taylor at quarterback for instance. Now a sophomore, Taylor started at quarterback two games last year as a freshman and played in every game. Taylor capped off his freshman athletic season by earning honorable mention All-State honors on the baseball diamond.
“I thought he looked really good in the spring game too,” Robinson said. “We’ll put as much on his plate as he can handle. Garrett’s accuracy is his most valuable asset at this point. We’ll have a freshman A.J. Melna backing him up.”
Junior Michael Thompson returns to the backfield as the big-play back of this offense, while sophomore Brennan McCarthy is in line to get his share of carries.
At wide receiver, Chris Bell is a two-way player that will be heavily featured on both sides of the ball. He heads a wide receiver unit that brings the most experience to the 2021 offense, as two-year starter Connor Breen and Davis Dansby, who caught a touchdown early on last year, should be targeted frequently. Freshman William Patrick is another name to watch out for, as he is coming off of winning a regional long jump with over 21 feet as an eighth grader.
Up front, center Vasser Day returns after starting every game last season, but freshmen tackles Eli Carr and A.J. Jacola provide size and length to make up for their inexperience. The combination of Cade Maclin, Vince Vereen and Paul Pham are set to rotate at the guard positions.
Ty Newman returns as an All-District kicker for the Warriors.
Defense: Experience is the name of the game on this unit. And returning startling linebacker Thomas Marsala knows it.
“We got some new guys coming in, but we’ve got a lot of guys returning. I think we’re going to be alright,” Marsala said.
Marsala had over 100 tackles last season and returns alongside three-year starter Tremaine Cleveland at the linebacker position.
Tyler Melna will start in the interior again with Caleb Scurfield being another familiar name hovering around that defensive line unit. McCarthy will look to wreak havoc as a pass rusher, while Aaron Parker is another player that will get some time along that defensive line.
“We feel like we’re going to have some nice depth there,” Robinson said.
On the backend, Bell and James Maryonne are surrounded by Anthony Jackson and Dansby. Gunter Tannehill returns at free safety and Patrick is likely to see some time on that side of the ball too.
“I feel like James has been around 100 years,” Robinson said. “He’s probably the smartest player I’ve had the chance to coach. He’s played a lot of football for us here. He has a lot of trust from us coaches. He understands what we do on offense and defense. He’s owned that strong safety position.”
Tannehill also serves as the team’s punter after earning All-District accolades a season ago.
District outlook: District 2-1A is a doozy.
“I think our 1A district is dynamic from top to bottom,” Robinson said. “I think it’s the widest range you can have in one district.”
If the district were broken down into tiers, I think even St. Frederick fans could admit the Warriors are in the second one.
Having won recent state championships, Oak Grove and Ouachita Christian deserve to be in that top tier alone, as they’ve traded blows for district titles in recent years.
But the next tier should feature two teams too. As good as both of those programs have been, you can guarantee both coaching staffs circle matchups against the Warriors and Cedar Creek every season.
And that’s a complimentary tier to be in, looking down at the rest of a crowded district. But once again, why settle there?
The Warriors have proven over the last three years that they can go blow for blow with the elite in the district, and with six home games on the schedule this season (including matchups against OCS and Oak Grove), perhaps the stars are aligning for a power move in the district.
