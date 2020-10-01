2019 Record: 6-5
Quote of the summer: “We have two state champions in our district, which speaks for itself. Oak Grove and OCS obviously set the bar. We are trying to get to that level.” — Andy Robinson, St. Frederick head coach.
Overview: Although St. Frederick lost a half-dozen seniors, the roster took a big hit in quality.
“We only lost six seniors, but they were all good players,” Robinson said. “We lost a lot of production at the skill positions.”
For starters, Will Ellender, an All-State punter, and Pat Johnson, a 2019 All-State defensive back, were both three-way standouts on offense, defense and special teams.
Up front, the Warriors are searching for replacements for All-District center Blake McMullen and left tackle Christian Giovingo on the offensive side, and Denterrius McHenry on the front four.
Johnson and McHenry now play for Arkansas Monticello and Copiah-Lincoln (Miss.) Community College, respectively.
That’s not to say the current roster is void of talent. Fourteen returning starters — seven on both sides of the ball — provide a solid foundation as the Warriors seek to climb the standings in the rugged District 2-1A.
“We have to score some points, play good defense, and try to give ourselves an opportunity to win games,” Robinson said.
Offense: A trio of seniors — quarterback Alex Rightsell, running back Nelson Sparks and tight end/wide receiver Beau Bennett are the veteran playmakers.
Rightsell threw for 856 yards and 13 touchdowns while rushing for 240 yards and a pair of scores.
“Alex should be consistent,” Robinson said. “He started every game last year, so he knows our offense.”
Freshman Garrett Taylor is the heir apparent.
Sparks rushed for nearly 900 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior.
Senior Jace Bernard, sophomore Michael Thompson and junior James Mayronne will share the rushing load with Sparks.
Bennett had a breakout year offensively and defensively, catching 28 passes for 457 yards and three TDs. Freshman Brennan McCarthy is the second tight end.
Juniors Chris Bell and Connor Breen, and seniors Gabe Haney and Kolby Foster are the wide receivers.
Senior left tackle Brendan Woods spearheads the interior. Joining Woods in the starting five are seniors Brock Eppinette and Gavin Gilbert, junior Paul Pham and freshman Vasser Day. Senior Hank Cordell will also factor into the equation.
Compliments of the reliable Ellender, the Warriors have boasted a sound kicking game the past four seasons.
In line to replace Ellender are junior Ty Newman, McCarthy and junior Eli Moore.
Looking for an inspiring story for the upcoming season? Look no further than Moore, a former two-way lineman, who sat out the entire 2019 season due to illness.
“The kids, the coaches, the students — everybody’s excited to have Eli back,” Robinson said. “Eli spent a lot of time at St. Jude’s. He’s had to deal with a lot of things that a high school student and a football player shouldn’t have to deal with. It’s a boost to morale to see where he has come from to get back here.”
Defense: With Beau Bennett and Woods returning at the ends and senior Jeremiah Willis entrenched at tackle, the front four remains the strength of the team. Bennett (78 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 5 sacks) garnished first-team All-District recognition.
“We have been fortunate the last couple of years to have some good players on the defensive line, and keep them healthy,” Robinson said. “Obviously, that helps the other guys around them. Jeremiah, Beau and Brendan have played a lot of football for us. We expect them to be good.”
Junior Tyler Melna succeeds McHenry at tackle after being sidelined with an injury last season.
Tre Cleveland returns following an impressive sophomore campaign, with junior classmate Thomas Marsala stepping in at the other linebacker spot.
“Tre started every game, and was a really productive tackler for us,” Robinson said.
Mayronne and senior Stephen Bourgeois are the strong safeties, with junior Chris Bell and Bernard at the cornerbacks, and senior Taylor Howard at free safety.
District Outlook: District 2-1A pulled off a rare feat last season when Ouachita Christian (Division IV) and Oak Grove (Class 1A) swept the state titles. While the Eagles and Tigers still have to be considered the prohibitive favorites, the conference is loaded with competitive teams.
“Our district is such a different dynamic,” Robinson said. “There are so many different philosophies offensively and defensively. You have to prepare for something different every week.”
