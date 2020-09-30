2019 Record: 11-1.
Quote of the summer: “Making it to the third round has never been our goal. We are never satisfied unless we win the championship.” — Parker Coley, Sterlington linebacker
Overview: Sterlington suffered heavy losses, particularly in the offensive and defensive backfields, from last year. Only seven starters return (three offense, four defense).
On the bright side, this is nothing new to a program, which has achieved unprecedented success over the past four years: state championship, quarterfinals, state runner-up, quarterfinals.
“We have lost some good football players over the past three years,” fourth-year head coach Lee Doty said. “I still think we have some good football players. We are still poking and prodding, trying to find more of them.”
Like everyone else in the state, the Panthers have had to deal with COVID-19 restrictions.
“I am really proud of the way our kids have handled everything,” Doty said. “They have done everything they were supposed to do. I’m just glad we can finally reward them with actually playing a game.”
Offense: Sterlington’s most glaring task is replacing its entire starting backfield — quarterback and ULM signee Hayes Crockett, along with the District 2-3A co-MVPs, fullback Jordan Townsend and tailback Dallas Reagor. The trio accounted for 2,417 of the Panthers’ 3,183 yards on the ground and 39 of 46 rushing touchdowns,
Senior Grant Mangrum, an LSU-Eunice baseball commit, will direct the I-veer scheme. Mangrum attempted only three passes last season, completing two. His job is to run the offense, not carry it.
“Grant just needs to be the captain of the ship,” Doty said. “That doesn’t mean he has to fire every cannon. He is going to do a great job. He has waited until his senior year, and it means a lot to him.”
Senior Zach Crain, who gained valuable experience as the backup to both Townsend and Reagor, is listed as the starting fullback, ahead of senior Matthew Miers and junior Romaji Hatfield.
Averaging 7 yards per carry on 100 career attempts, Crain has produced 695 yards and 10 TDs as a spot starter.
“Zach has gotten a lot of reps the past two years,” Doty said. “We have always
Junior J’Keldrick Miller will get the starting nod at tailback. Also available are Crain and freshman Trammell Colvin.
Miller rushed for 211 yards on just 12 carries last season, highlighted by an 86-yard touchdown jaunt against Wossman.
Another key component missing from last year’s offense is wide receiver and All-State return specialist Layton Rainbolt.
“Rainbolt is going to be hard to replace, and not just as a receiver,” Doty said of the current the ULM walk-on. “He was an emergency defensive back, and one of the best return men in the state.
“Hixson Street, at tight end, was another big loss.”
Doty expects more balance from the receiving corps in 2020.
Junior Ram Foster (12 receptions, 183 yards, 1 TD) is the team’s top returning receiver. Among the other candidates are senior Brandon Brewer, a transfer from Alabama; junior Luke Handy, and sophomores John Barr and Jacob Guthrie.
“Luke Handy’s as sure-handed as you can get out there,” Doty said. “Brandon Brewer is a 6-3 target we can use around the red zone.”
Barr made his only reception count last season, reeling in a 3-yard reception deep in the back of the end zone with 13 seconds remaining. Crockett then ran the 2-point conversion as the Panthers edged Union Parish 18-17 in Farmerville.
Juniors Tony Rivera and Grant Hanna, and senior Adam Parnell take over at tight end following the departure of starters Hixson Street and Zach Jones. Rivera was the starting center last fall.
Rivera’s position change and the graduation of All-State guard Brock Risinger, plus tackles Braden Bruscato and Matthew Husser, leaves senior Joby Guthrie as the lone holdover up front. Guthrie shifts from quick guard to center. Also in the hunt at center is sophomore Drew Huff. Junior Edmun Williams will man a guard spot after starting on the defensive line in 2019. He will be paired with junior tackle Payton Parks-Smith. Transfer J.T. Barnett and fellow junior Brendon McNair take over at tackle and guard, respectively.
“We have a chance to be really good on the offensive line,” Doty said. “I think we are going to be bigger and stronger than we have been in a while. They just need to play some games.”
Backing up a stellar sophomore campaign, Jacob Green converted 39-of-43 extra points and 7-of-12 field goals with a long of 43.
Defense: Sterlington will lean heavily on newcomers to fill the secondary following the graduation of All-State free safety Dorian Eddins, safety Harrison Womack and cornerback Jaden Davis.
“To me, one of our biggest losses was Dorian Eddins,” Doty said. “He played four years, and made sure everybody was lined up right. His leadership is going to be tough to replace.”
A combination of Foster (12 tackles), Handy (22 tackles, 1 interception) and junior Armond Mills will fill the safety vacancies.
Thompson (54 tackles) is the lone incumbent in the secondary. Also expected to contribute at cornerback are junior Cliff Jones (24, tackles, 3 fumble recoveries), sophomores Lawhon and Max Risinger and freshman Desmond Woods.
Sophomore Maddox Bryan will likely figure into the secondary equation.
“Maddox Bryan is a hitter,” Doty said. “We have to find a place to get him on the field.”
All four starters are back up front, but only junior tackle Caleb Andrews continues to play a line position. Doty is looking for Andrews (29 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 forced fumbles) to build on a solid sophomore campaign.
Both ends, seniors Parker Coley and Jordan Doaty have moved to linebacker.
Sophomores Cardez Norman, Kellan Hall and Charlie Robinson, along with junior Bryce Lark, will be tried at the ends. Coley could still be part of the mix.
Lark and junior DJ Hutchinson are the nose guards.
Junior Coda Butler, who has had a solid camp, will likely be a factor on the front four.
Williams, Parks-Smith and Rivera are available for situational duty.
Senior Colin Foy is the lone holdover in the linebacker brigade following the losses of All-State honoree Cole Jones and Seth Temple. Foy logged a team-high 129 tackles along with nine TFLs. Coley (49 tackles, 8 TFL, 2 sacks) and Doaty (49 tackles, 6 TFL) round out the projected starting trio. Junior Chase Mitchell and senior Carson Allen provide depth for an otherwise inexperienced group.
District Outlook: Sterlington has won all 13 of its regular season league games since moving into District 2-3A in 2017.
Union, a 2019 state semifinalist, Wossman, under new coach Maurice Pollard, and Carroll, perhaps the most-improved 3A team in the state last season, all appear poised to challenge the Panthers for 2-3A supremacy.
Conventional wisdom tabs Union as the preseason favorite. But keep this in mind — the Panthers always seem to win a few games they aren’t favored to win.
“I feel like we will be pretty good by the end of the year,” Doty said. “We just want to win the last one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.