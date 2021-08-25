2020 Record: 7-2
Quote of the Summer: “I think (the secondary) could be the best that we’ve ever had.” — Jerry Arledge, West Monroe head coach
Overview: The West Monroe Rebels hear the naysayers. Football fans in this area are already predicting the Rebels impending doom this fall, much like certain Rebel fans called last year’s bunch the worst team in school history in the last 30 years before West Monroe made a run to the Class 5A semifinals.
Alexandria is coming after a state championship appearance in 2020, and Ruston has shown over the last few years it isn’t afraid to take on any and all challenges head on. But the West Monroe Rebels aren’t ready to hand over the keys to the district just yet.
Those who doubt West Monroe ahead of the 2021 season should know a few things before predicting the Rebels’ demise.
The first ultimately centers around what Arledge previously said — this defensive backfield could very well be the best in school history, as well as the best in the state. Recent Louisiana Tech commit Rayshawn Pleasant (No. 41 on Dandy Don’s Top Class of 2022 Louisiana Prospects) and fellow 3-star defensive back Jadais Richard (No. 47) collected offers from the likes of TCU, Baylor and Memphis during their recruitment. Pleasant committed to Louisiana Tech, while Richard committed to TCU over the summer. The rest of the secondary brings back an experience factor that you simply cannot teach.
The second fact you should know about this team, and really you could argue this is the most important of all, is that the offensive line returns 10 players with experience. After struggling against eventual Class 4A Champion Carencro in last year's season opener, an inexperienced offensive line got better as the season went along. But as contact tracing took certain linemen out of the starting unit over time, depth indirectly was created, setting the Rebels up for big success up front in 2021. That unit is headlined by center Thatcher Moorhead, who earned All-State recognition last year.
But that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Rebels. Here’s why West Monroe’s championship aspirations are alive and well in 2021…
Offense: Might as well pick up where we left off with the big fellas up front. You know the improvements that were made at that position over the course of last season, but now let’s put some names to it.
There’s really only one guaranteed starter up front in Moorheard, as these next nine names could easily find their way on the field in 2021. Backup center Seth Duncan, and guards Regan Reynolds, Hunter Whitlock, Kaden Evans, Jackson Weaver, and tackles Nate Green, Mase Many, Carson Tucker and Connor Tucker all gained valuable playing experience in 2020.
Offensive coordinator Glenn Hunt said there isn’t much difference between the first guy and the 10th man.
“It’s the deepest offensive line ever,” Hunt said. “Maybe not the most talented with your Dillon Day’s, Andrew Whitworth’s and Cam Robinson’s, but we just have a bunch of guys that go to work and play for the love of the game.”
When it comes to the offense, the biggest question mark resides at tight end, but the coaching staff is confident they can slide a lineman over for the job.
“The hardest position to coach and get the kids coordinated together is the offensive line, and we have 10 guys that have a chance of playing,” Arledge said. “One or two of those will get a chance to play at tight end, and that’s our biggest need that I see because we graduated Rylan Green. He was an outstanding tight end. We’ll work hard on that and move guys around.”
The Rebels will have to replace last year’s starting quarterback Lane Little in the backfield, which will be a two-man job. Junior Micah Bell has taken 95% of the snaps this spring and summer due to sophomore baseball star Hayden Federico’s time away on the diamond. When Bell is in the game at quarterback, there is a good opportunity Federico will be at wide receiver for the Rebels.
Both will play, as Federico provides his athleticism in ways that Slade Bolden did at the position years ago, while Bell tries to emulate a more prototypical quarterback like former Rebel Garrett Kahmann.
As for the running back position, that will be more of a committee approach, at least in the early goings. Sophomore Gage DeJean has a lot of potential, but lacks experience after the pandemic wiped out junior varsity games last season. The Rebels could potentially rely on defensive stars playing both ways, as Pleasant and junior linebacker Chauncey Lee took turns toting the rock in the spring. And Pleasant drew rave reviews at the position.
Senior A.J. Howard and sophomore Noah Norman return with experience at the fullback position, but each have nursed injuries in the offseason as Howard had shoulder surgery and Norman continues to work his way back from a leg break last year.
The Rebels have many options out wide with returning senior Brett Norris and sophomores David Moore and Grant Edmondson. Senior defensive backs Javari Sanders and Pleasant will work in the slot some too.
Defense: The Rebels defense has star power at every level returning after giving up 14.1 points per game last season. Even with a brutal non-district schedule that features the likes of Sam Houston, Brother Martin, Catholic and Neville, the Rebels can aspire to replicate that mark in 2021.
West Monroe’s secondary should be even better than it was last season with Pleasant returning to the field after missing last season with an injury. Pleasant and fellow senior Richard’s stock has grown in the recruiting world, but coaches are thrilled about the progress of seniors Sanders and Jack DeBruhl and juniors Paul Manning and Hunter Myers.
“We’ve got six guys that can play those five positions,” Hunt said.
The stars extend beyond just the secondary. If you don’t know about Lee and consider yourself a high school football fan in the parish, you might as well start studying up. Lee was a finalist for The Ouachita Citizen’s 2021 Defensive Player of the Year honors after producing 70 tackles, three forced fumbles, two pass breakups and 10 quarterback hurries in his sophomore campaign. Football fans might get to see him going both ways at the 5A level this season.
“Rob (Arledge) said he’s one of those kids that just has a deep tank,” Jerry Arledge said. “He could probably play both ways and survive a whole ballgame.”
Tag Banks will play alongside Lee at linebacker after the coaching staff challenged him to lose weight. Banks, who was at 240 pounds last year, had two options — put your hand in the dirt or get lighter. Banks got down to around 215 pounds. Freshman Tyler Roark is a name to watch, as he’s showed a lot of promise in the offseason.
Up front, Brock Harvey is the catalyst for chaos. Harvey, who is the second highest ranked recruit in the parish on Dandy Don’s Top 2022 Louisiana Prospects list at No. 23, totaled 39 tackles with 2.5 sacks last season. Harvey has beefed up to around 250 pounds this season.
D’arrius Zeigler also has star potential as a pass rusher on the outside, while unknown commodities Richard Killian and Hayden Stewart look to make names for themselves this season. Killian, who is 6’4”, 268 pounds, sat out last year during the pandemic.
“My dad thought it was the best choice for me to sit out last year,” Killian said. “I think it was a good choice for me to grow some and realize how much it meant for me to be a Rebel. I had to come back and put in more dedication and more work.”
West Monroe coaches agreed the potential to be really good up front as a unit is there.
As for the kicking game, the Rebel coaches were looking for answers at kicker and punter this offseason. West Monroe has to replace Peyton Todd, who was the top punter in the nation.
District outlook: West Monroe doesn’t want to think about the end.
And you can take that it many ways. The Rebels don’t want to think about the end of a district win streak (98) that dates back to 2002, but West Monroe also doesn’t want to waste energy discussing Alexandria or Ruston, two schools that are built up to be the prime challengers for West Monroe’s District 2-5A throne.
The Rebels are more focused on themselves and doing what’s needed to end this decade-long championship drought
Ruston and ASH are gaining steam, and let’s not forget ASH was the team that prevented the Rebels from reaching last year’s Class 5A State Championship Game.
Expect a motivated Rebel club looking to defend their district crown this season.
