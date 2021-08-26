2020 Record: 3-3
Quote of the Summer: “This is the most skill guys we’ve had since I’ve been here.” — West Ouachita head coach Mike Rainwater
Overview: When you look at West Ouachita’s program, there is an optimistic way of looking at things and there is certainly a pessimistic way of viewing the Chiefs' 2021 situation.
The glass-half-empty vantage point harps on the fact that Matt Middleton took over a Class 1A program (Cedar Creek) after struggling to maintain a .500 record with the Chiefs over his four seasons as head coach. Middleton not only bolted to become the Cougars head coach, but he also took with him his son Peanut Middleton, who started at quarterback as a sophomore in 2020. That means Rainwater steps in as the headman without the Chiefs' top three quarterbacks from a season ago. Good luck in District 2-5A, right?
That’s the negative. The positive is that Rainwater served as the Chiefs offensive coordinator the last three seasons before being named the head coach this offseason. With Rainwater serving as the OC, the Chiefs averaged 28.3 points per game in six games last fall. And the top half of the schedule is favorable. West Ouachita should be favored in matchups against Delhi Charter, Jonesboro-Hodge, Natchitoches Central, Lakeside and Loyola Prep.
The Chiefs are the only 5A squad that West Ouachita plays in the first five weeks, and Natchitoches Central went winless last season.
Add on top of that both Ouachita and Pineville have new head coaches in District 2-5A, and it’s not a long shot to think West Ouachita can produce a winning record in 2021.
Offense: Rainwater is looking to simplify things a bit offensively.
Due to both personnel — the Chiefs will have smaller, more agile offensive linemen this season — and uniformity with the middle school program, Rainwater wants to get back to running a triple-option attack that doesn’t force seventh graders to learn complex blocking schemes.
“I love the spread, and I love being able to throw it around, but year in and year out, you’re not guaranteed to have those guys that can run it,” Rainwater said. “The triple option mentality will help us from the middle school up because it was hard for the junior highs to grasp what we were doing here.”
Leading the offense in the spring was quarterback Mason Cobb, who played free safety for the Chiefs last year. Entering his senior year, Cobb has the early lead to be the starting quarterback due to his poise and leadership ability. Junior Seth Clampit, who has worked a lot at running back and wide receiver, did a nice job running the triple, while freshman Sam Ozark put a huge smile on Rainwater’s face when he described his young abilities.
“Sam is probably your prototypical quarterback,” Rainwater said. “He can run it, and he can throw it. He’s got a good arm on him, but he’s just a freshman.”
While the quarterback could have some growing pains with new players getting their crack at the position, the running back spot is in excellent hands with Kohl Nolan. Nolan, who suffered a broken ankle at a football camp in Pensacola in February, did everything within his power to ensure he’d be ready for Week 1, and Rainwater believes he will.
“I hated sitting there and watching everyone run without me,” Nolan said. “I think we’ve got some guys behind me that really worked hard, though. We don’t talk much. We just play. We’re going to try to hit you in the mouth.”
Last year, Nolan led the team with 859 rushing yards on 152 attempts. He averaged 5.7 yards per carry and scored nine touchdowns on the ground. He added 10 receptions for 144 yards and a score.
When Nolan broke his ankle, Rainwater was informed that Nolan might be back by late September. But Nolan’s intense rehab has put him on track to start Week 1.
“Even his momma texted me the other night and was like, ‘Would you please tell Kohl he can go on vacation?’” Rainwater said in the summer. “I said, ‘What?’ ‘He said he isn’t going cause he has to work out.’ I was just like, ‘Look, I’ll say something to him, but you know Kohl.’”
Mike Hall brings speed to the slot and at running back, while RJ Henderson and Clampit round out what Rainwater believes to be a strong unit. Chandler Romero is a true fullback in the I-formation, and Rainwater said he got his real taste of playing that position in the spring.
Junior Hudson Shepherd returns his vision and strong hands at receiver, alongside junior Beaux Bethea and senior Chase White. Hall can bounce around from running back to receiver, making this another deep unit on offense.
The Chiefs moved last year’s center Thomas Wink to tackle over the offseason to help fit the style of offense their trying to run. With smaller guards and centers like Cayden Tolbert, Kevin Sims and Hunter Hudgins, Rainwater believes West Ouachita will be able to have more pull action in their offense this season. Don Berry fills in at left tackle opposite of Wink, and Tucker Wise has the lead to start at tight end.
Jo Pelto is set to handle kicking duties for the Chiefs.
Defense: The Chiefs hope to be multiple on offense and defense, but will mostly operate out of a 3-3-5 base defensively.
Michael Nolan returns to the unit a little bit bigger than he was previously. Now around 6’2” and 270 pounds, Rainwater feels that Nolan fits better along the defensive line. He’ll hover between playing the interior and at defensive end. Houston Moore and Chase Jinks should get a lot of playing time alongside him.
At linebacker, Jackson Walker started last year at the Mike and returns as an experienced junior. The Chiefs are counting on Walker and Christian Willis’ experience at the position as Peyton Freer joins the unit as a promising upstart.
On the back end, Raylynn Hofler returns at free safety.
“He’s tough nosed and is the quarterback of our defense,” Rainwater said.
Junior Jaylin Holland starts at corner again with Keobi Price and Mason Tarver earning playing time in the secondary, as well. Tarver came over from track, but Rainwater likes his natural ability.
If Cobb isn’t the starter at quarterback, he’ll man one of the safety spots. Antonio Ford aims to get a lot of playing time at safety, as well.
Cobb looks to punt for the Chiefs, while Hall and Clampit handle return duties.
District outlook: District 2-5A figures to be a three-team race between West Monroe, Ruston and Alexandria, but that doesn’t mean West Ouachita is going to lie down in district play.
Whether win or lose, the Chiefs have battled and nearly knocked off their fair share of teams in the district in the past, and that includes teams like Ruston and ASH.
The bottom half of the district is getting remodeled with new coaches, so why can’t West Ouachita rise from that three-team pack and put together a winning record in 2021?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.