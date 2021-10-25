A fast start could not propel the (2-6) West Ouachita Chiefs to a victory against Pineville Friday night.
The Chiefs scored on their opening drive – an 12-yard pass from Mason Cobb to Chase White — before recovering an onside kick and quickly scoring on another passing play to go up, 13-0. Cobb found Seth Clampit for an 18-yard score for West Ouachita to take the early two-possession lead two minutes into the contest.
Unfortunately for the Chiefs, Pineville scored 34 unanswered points to beat the Chiefs.
Pineville out-gained West Ouachita, 392-175, in total yards to win its third contest of the season.
Cobb completed five-of-12 passes for 77 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the loss.
Toni Ford led the Chiefs in rushing with 72 yards on 15 carries. R.J. Henderson rushed for 31 yards on nine carries in his return from a head injury. Pineville's Bruce Jackson led all with 225 yards and two touchdowns.
Following the loss, West Ouachita will take on Ruston as the No. 41 team in Class 5A. Ruston is currently No. 3 with a 7-1 record.
