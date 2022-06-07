Teammates and coaches love to brag about Brennan Eager, the person.
As first baseman Trey Hawsey put it, Eager is the first to show up and the last to leave. And heck, he’s the kind of young man that will show up with his father on Sunday to clean up the trash around Shelby Aulds Field after the Rebels defeated Sam Houston in the quarterfinals.
“He’s special,” Simoneaux said. “He deserves everything he got at the end of the year.”
Two things you could count on from the 2022 Ouachita Citizen Pitcher of the Year —he was always in the hotel lobby early in the morning reading his Bible on road trips and he worked tirelessly to become a true force on the Rebels pitching staff.
Eager and freshman pitcher Drew Ferguson, who was equally deserving of this honor, recorded 9-1 records on the mound for West Monroe this season. They were the answer to the question everyone had on their mind about the West Monroe baseball team. Who will step up on the mound now that Lane Little is gone?
What was suspected to be a weakness heading in transformed into a strength. Ferguson was the steady heartbeat on the mound, Seth Edwards was the veteran arm that earned District 2-5A First-Team accolades and Jack Cowan was as good as any reliever in the state. But West Monroe needed one more centerpiece to complete its staff. That’s where Eager came in.
Starting the season as a junior varsity pitcher, fans never saw Eager’s arrival coming.
“(Playing JV) was one of those things where you keep your head down and keep working. Did I want to be there? No, but I knew if I kept working I’d get an opportunity,” Eager said.
Simoneaux watched Eager in JV action early in the year and knew a change needed to be made.
“He pitched at Ruston when they had a good group of kids for a JV game, and he faced 15 batters in five innings and struck out like 12 of them,” Simoneaux said. “I looked at the coaches and said, ‘He needs to be on varsity immediately.’ He started pitching against some big-time out-of-district competition. He faced OCS, Byrd and Neville, some really good teams like that.”
The southpaw dominated with a 9-1 record on the bump while maintaining a 1.38 ERA with 85 strikeouts and 26 walks.
Eager’s best moment of the season came when his team needed him the most, but before then, Eager witnessed something that inspired him. Edwards had a rough inning against St. Amant in the Class 5A State Championship Game, where he allowed four earned runs on two hits and two walks in 0.1 innings pitched. Edwards didn’t pout, and Eager noticed.
“Seth came out after he got one out in the first inning, and I remember him hugging Jack and saying, ‘Get it done for me.’ He then went to the dugout and started cheering everybody on,” Eager said.
It’s not the first time Eager has been inspired by Edwards either. If you’ve been to a West Monroe baseball game and ever heard “LOBO” shouted from the dugout, it was likely Edwards or Eager.
“I think Eager learned a lot from Edwards,” Simoneaux said. “They yelled LOBO every time we got the leadoff batter out, which I don’t mind. I’m not a big rah-rah, softball chant guy, but LOBO is an important out. I let them do it, and they had fun with it. When Seth was pitching, Eager was the ringleader in the dugout. I think that’s good. It’s a good tradition.”
Just like Eager was right there to shout “LOBO” when Edwards was on the mound, he was also there to pick up his team in the state championship game. Approximately 48 hours after Eager underwent a similar rough outing in the first inning against Dutchtown in the Class 5A semifinals, Eager got his chance at redemption in the third inning of the state championship game. The first warm-up pitch settled his nerves.
“When I got up there for the first pitch, my infield was just saying, ‘Come on, we need this,’” Eager said. “I threw that first warm-up pitch, and when you’re a pitcher, you know when you’re on. You feel it. It’s a different feeling in your mechanics and in your body. There’s no better feeling in baseball.”
Eager pitched blanks the rest of the way and finished with one hit allowed and no walks with six strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched. It earned him Most Outstanding Player honors.
Eager’s rise started as a junior varsity player and culminated with him on the bump during a 9-6 state championship victory. Some might call that meteoric.
“It’s crazy to think we haven’t won a state championship since before everybody on our team was born,” Eager said. “Nobody knew what it was like. Nobody really knew what it took to win it. But we worked hard to get it.”
