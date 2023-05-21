The desire to prove oneself has been a firm foundation for many great athletes throughout generations.
Whether it's Michael Jordan taking the smallest slight and using it to will himself to legendary status or Tom Brady proving that he can win without the great Bill Belicheck in Tampa Bay, the ol' chip on the shoulder can be advantageous when properly used.
On a much smaller scale, Anna Cate Miller had that same chip this softball season. From leading the team with seven homers to batting .510 and getting stronger inside the circle as the season went along with an 18-3 overall record that featured 122 strikeouts and 45 walks in 108 innings pitched, Miller proved she could play against any level of competition and find success. And that was The Ouachita Citizen's Pitcher of the Year's driving force this season.
"Everyone always says that we don't play against good competition," Miller said. "I feel like against the better schools we kept a level head, and once we beat those big teams, I knew it was going to take us being really bad or the other team just being really good in the finals to beat us."
Miller and the Lady Crusaders got the happy ending they sought after, repeating as Select Division V State Champions and making it look fairly easy in the process.
Along the way, Claiborne Christian (26-4) turned heads in the parish with victories against the likes of Bunkie (3A), Caldwell (3A), Oak Grove (2A), Neville (4A), Franklin Parish (4A), Winnfield (2A) and West Monroe (5A). Several of those teams the Crusaders beat twice.
The Crusaders' strength of schedule gave Claiborne Christian 36.4 power points, which was nearly 10 points higher than the No. 2 seed Grace Christian with 27.9.
The victory against Non-Select Division I semifinalist West Monroe had the entire community talking. In the 7-1 win against the Lady Rebels, Miller didn't pitch but did draw three walks and scored a run. It was that very game, though, that told her just how special this team and season was.
"I was so proud of Lily (Wainwright) for pitching the way she did in that game," Miller said. "Nobody thought we'd win that game. We turned around during that game and almost everybody in the ballpark was watching us. But we actually weren't nervous. We had nothing to lose. That's what Coach (Chris Winstead) told us. Play loose."
Before Claiborne Christian ripped off a 14-game win streak in the middle of the season, which included that victory against West Monroe, the Lady Crusaders started the season with a 1-2 record.
Two factors went into that. The first is the caliber of competition Claiborne Christian faced in Sterlington and Airline, but another involved some girls coming over from basketball. That included Miller, who took multiple weeks before getting her arm in the shape it needed to be in.
"You see a team like Sterlington in the beginning of the year, and it takes a while for her to get in that shape and get her arm going. But yeah, it definitely got stronger as the year went on," Winstead said.
Jumping over to softball with a new head coach in Winstead straight from basketball provided a little adversity at the start of the season, but the team quickly gelled under their new coach and began its march toward another state title.
"We love him," Miller said. "The first day of practice he came in joking with us. We also knew that he knew what he was talking about because of his experience."
Winstead admitted that there were times during the year where he would catch himself watching the team in amazement of their ability. Whether it was Allie Wainwright's walk-off single against Neville, Lily Wainwright's pitching performance against West Monroe's dominant lineup or Miller putting a bow on the season by turning the screws on St. Joseph's — Plaucheville in a 4-1 championship victory, Winstead found it hard not to sit back and enjoy what this team was capable of.
In that 4-1 championship victory, Miller allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out 11 batters. She said she knew in the first couple at bats that it was going to be her day. And her coach knew it too.
"It wasn't like our offense just exploded in that game," Winstead said. "(Miller) kept their offense at bay. That's probably the biggest game I've seen her pitch. Everything was working that game. She was hitting the corners. And the strike zone was pretty tight too. So she had to adjust to that, and she did well."
Like a true athlete with a chip on her shoulder, Miller is proud of her accomplishments and also happy she could help rewrite the narrative surrounding Claiborne Christian's competition.
"I'm glad we shut everyone down that says we couldn't do this or that because we don't play real competition," Miller said. "That put the cherry on top. Before the season, we said we were going to win state. And we believed that. But we wanted to go out and play with good teams and actually keep up with them. I think we did that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.