Think of Maddie Nichols’ high school journey like Batman’s comic run.
In her early days, as a junior, she was wheelin’ and dealin’ as a solo act. It earned her postseason accolades and solidified her as a ULM signee, as she pitched 162.2 innings and boasted a 27-3 record.
And like Batman had Robin in later years, Nichols formed a dynamic duo with fellow pitcher Macy Nordstrom. They shared the load in 2022, and each boasted impressive statistics.
“It was obviously different going from pitching all the games to splitting them, but Macy did an awesome job,” Nichols said. “I couldn’t ask for anybody more motivating to pitch with. Whenever we had issues, we picked each other up. I know she’s going to do great things at West Monroe.”
Perhaps the sophomore Nordstrom will finish her career with back-to-back Ouachita Citizen Pitcher of the Year honors like Nichols. West Monroe head coach Amy Daigle would be pleased to Nordstrom honored like her senior.
“They were both a huge part of our success,” Daigle said. “Words can’t describe the leadership Maddie provided for this team. Her abilities speak for themselves, but her desire to make it back to Sulphur helped lead us to the championship game. I think back to the Barbe game, when Maddie came in and shut the door, and we went to the semifinal game. That game probably meant more to her than any other because of what happened the year before.”
One of the three losses Nichols collected in 2021 was against Airline in a 2-1 defeat in the semifinals. That loss fueled West Monroe’s 5’10” pitcher to make it back to Sulphur. And though there were a few bumps along the way, like an uncharacteristic three-game losing skid after the Lady Rebels lost two of their four coaches on staff, West Monroe made it back to the state tournament and reached the state championship game.
“I think we were mentally worn out, and our coaches were worn out too,” Nichols said. “I just think that was a changing point in the season. After that weekend, we were like, ‘OK, we have to pick it up.’”
Nichols finished the season with a 14-4 record and one save. She recorded 135 strikeouts and a 2.0 ERA. She also batted .380 with 12 doubles and 12 home runs. No home run was bigger than the one she hit against Barbe in the quarterfinals.
The Lady Rebels trailed 8-6 in the sixth inning against the defending champions. With two runners on, Nichols stepped to the plate and delivered a three-run blast that would change the complexion of the ballgame definitively.
“I was just thinking this could really be a big moment, but keep it simple. See the ball and hit the ball,” Nichols said. “I knew I just needed to get a base hit, and Kenzie Vestal would do her job after me. And it just resulted in a home run. It felt awesome.”
Nichols recorded the final three outs inside the circle, advancing the Lady Rebels with a 9-8 victory. She got her shot at redemption, though the mention of that word makes it sound as if a pitching performance that allowed two runs in a state semifinals was disappointing, which is unfair by any measure Instead of Airline, the Lady Rebels faced Sam Houston in the semis in Sulphur. Nichols allowed just four runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out eight in a complete game effort, as the Lady Rebels defeated the Lady Broncos, 11-4, to advance to the state championship game.
St. Amant ultimately defeated West Monroe in the championship, but Nichols established herself as one of the biggest threats in Class 5A over the last two years. But that’s not what she’ll remember about her playing career. Instead, Nichols was quick to point out the ups and downs of her senior year, along with the incredible walk-off moments that featured some of her closest teammates.
“I’ll think about the big wins, but also the rough patches. We faced a lot of adversity, but it made us who we are,” Nichols said. “So some of the things I’ll remember is the St. Amant game last year when Karli (Sellers) hit a walk-off. Of course I’ll remember the three Barbe wins this year too.”
