Depth on the mound was crucial for Sterlington sit atop Class 3A again.
Sure, the Panthers have taken their lumps along the way, but injuries on the mound haven’t derailed what many felt would be another special year for Sterlington baseball.
And the Panthers have showcased that pitching talent in all classes. The No. 1 Sterlington Panthers avenged two earlier losses in the season to Ruston and West Monroe, and ever since, the Panthers have rolled against smaller competition.
The Panthers aren’t afraid to punch up in weight, as noted by the 5A victories. But after beating River Oaks, 12-0, and Class 1A’s No. 2 Oak Grove squad, 8-0, Class 3A’s No. 1 team has returned to form with four straight victories.
“We’ve been playing well,” Sims said. “We came out of that Week 4 tournament over there and West Monroe and Ruston sort of put it on us. We turned things around since, and we’ve been getting some really good pitching from (Brandon) Brewer, (Joby) Guthrie, (Luke) Handy and (Mason) Lawhon.”
The latter three pitchers mentioned all pitched in Sterlington’s 12-5 victory on April 5, while Brewer got back to his dominant ways with a complete game shutout against Oak Grove, where he limited the Tigers to just three hits and two walks.
Of course, recent ULM commit William Perkins and other studs throughout the lineup like Parker Coley and Clay Benson have helped manufacture runs this season, but the key to (20-4) Sterlington’s success so far this season has been the pitching. In the offseason, before Brewer arrived from Alabama, coaches believed Seaver Sheets and Nick Whittington would likely be the top two pitchers heading into the season. But Sheets has dealt with a little discomfort this season and Whittington has a slight tear in his UCL. If you would have told Sims those two pitchers would combine to pitch a total of one inning back then, he would’ve had a hard time believing his squad would have 20 wins before April 10th.
“If we need Seaver to pitch, he can, but we’ve got him playing short with Sterling (Sims) playing second for the first time and Cole Thompson playing third base for the first time. So we would be really inexperienced, especially up the middle, if Seaver pitched,” Sims said. “So he’s been sort of been quarterbacking that infield. But Joby is a senior and Luke is a junior, and these guys are pitchers. They’ve stepped up in a big way this season, and now we’ve developed some depth on that mound with Mason being just a sophomore.”
Sterlington didn’t have the opportunity to repeat as champions in 2020, but the Panthers have put themselves in a position to win another Class 3A state championship in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.