Trey Hawsey left no box unchecked in 2022.
Video game numbers? Check. Heck, he had the red-hot run players dream of, where at one point in the season head coach Wade Simoneaux called him the most dangerous hitter in the state after the West Monroe slugger hit .576 in a 10-game stretch against elite competition.
Storybook ending? Oh yeah, can’t write it much better than Hawsey’s walk-off home run to beat Dutchtown in the Class 5A Semifinals.
State championship? You bet. Hawsey was part of the first West Monroe baseball team to win a state title since 1999.
Yeah, the 2022 Ouachita Citizen Player of the Year had a season baseball players dream about at night. And he did it as a sophomore.
“I never know what to say about him,” West Monroe pitcher Brennan Eager said. “He just comes up clutch somehow. Against Dutchtown, I just had that feeling. I remember having goosebumps everywhere. Hairs were standing up all over my body when he came up to bat. I knew something crazy was about to happen.”
The Streak
During West Monroe’s 20-game win streak, Hawsey had a hot streak of his own going. When the streak was at 14, following a sweep against Pineville, Hawsey boasted a 19-for-33 stat line that featured three home runs and 19 RBIs. Those numbers came against the likes of Sterlington, Byrd, Ruston, Neville and Captain Shreve to name a few.
“You just stay laser focused when you’re on a streak like that,” Hawsey said. “It’s just a feeling really. You’re seeing beach balls up there.”
Simoneaux likes to joke about Hawsey taking a simple approach at the plate — see ball, hit ball hard — but in all seriousness, West Monroe’s head coach praised Hawsey’s willingness to adapt his approach at the plate.
“He’s going to take a big cut at it,” Simoneaux said. “He’s one that doesn’t get cheated. He likes the challenge of the wind blowing in too, but you know, we designed some drills at practice to keep Hawsey from being so pull-happy to where he’s pulling his head and getting fooled on changeups. He became better at going opposite field and fighting back with two strikes. When he did that, I thought he became one of the most dominant hitters in the state.”
Walk Off
Eager had the goosebumps before. Simoneaux had immediate concern in the moment. And Hawsey was floating after.
It was a roller coaster of emotions.
Down 5-3 with two runners on in the seventh inning, West Monroe’s sophomore slugger took a curveball and didn’t budge. He knew eventually he would get his chance, and when that fastball came, Hawsey sent it high in the sky. As Hawsey rounded first and watched it go over the fence, he pounded his fist in the air while his teammates raced to meet him at home plate.
“It was very surreal,” Hawsey said. “It was one of the best moments of my life. Doing that for my team, knowing we had one more game for those seniors… I was almost dizzy, like what just happened?”
While jubilation was shared amongst the players, Simoneaux zeroed in on the base runners ahead of Hawsey. The last thing he wanted to see was a player miss a bag.
“My attention went to (John) Pearson and (Hayden) Federico, who were dancing around and not worried about touching bases and throwing their helmets in the air,” said Simoneaux, laughing. “I made sure they touched the bases in order and touched home plate in order, but yeah, that was a pleasant surprise when Trey got ahold of that.”
State Champions
The dramatic win sent West Monroe to the Class 5A State Championship against St. Amant, where the Rebels rallied late to win.
West Monroe’s start was less than ideal, as the Rebels trailed 6-0 after the first inning.
“We were thinking just don’t get run-ruled,” Hawsey said. “All the seniors stepped up and talked to us and said how bad they wanted it. We were not going to go out without a fight. A couple of seniors said, ‘We haven’t done it since ’99 so why not now? Why not us?’”
That last question was something this team asked throughout the year. Why not us? Someone had to be crowned. Why couldn’t it be West Monroe?
“People probably thought this group wouldn’t win it, but we wanted it,” Hawsey said. “We wanted to go get it, and we got it.”
The victory capped a season where Hawsey batted .407 with seven homers and 40 RBIs. Hawsey also had some saves to his name too.
Better than any of those numbers, though, Hawsey gets to wake up every day as a state champ. And he wouldn’t trade that for the world.
“I think about it every day,” Hawsey said. “It’s something we get to tell our kids about some day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.