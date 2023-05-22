You might catch Mady Manning early. Heck, you might even be lucky enough to catch her a second time. But the 2023 softball season proved on thing over and over again — facing Manning late with the game on the line proved hazardous.
“Mady Manning is one of a kind,” West Monroe head coach Amy Daigle said. “I wish I knew off the top of my head how many of those home runs were crucial ones in games. She hit a lot of them when we needed them late in ballgames.”
Perhaps the best example of that came in the second of two classics against West Ouachita. After going 12 innings with the Lady Chiefs and pulling out the win earlier in the year, West Monroe was tied, 4-4, in the top of the seventh with Manning coming to bat. That's when Manning hit a solo homer in the 6-5 victory that ultimately secured the District 2-5A title.
“My first two at bats I didn’t hit very good,” Manning said. “I was just going to swing hard and hope it went over the fence. It was high and outside. Those are normally my pitches.”
But that wasn't the only time Manning came through in the clutch. Manning hit a three-run blast in the sixth inning of a 10-7 win against state runner-up Sterlington, hit a pivotal home run in the sixth inning of the team's 9-8 win against Alexandria and propelled the Lady Rebels to a 9-8 victory against Calvary Baptist with a crucial 2-RBI walk-off double.
The Ouachita Citizen’s 2023 Softball Player of the Year led the team in batting average (.513), slugging percentage (1.15), hits (61), doubles (12), home runs (20) and RBIs (48).
And Manning put up those figures, despite missing games in the postseason with a wounded wing. Manning suffered a bone bruise and ligament damage to her arm early on in the playoff win against Barbe in the second round. Manning pinch ran and pinch-hit some in the playoff run afterwards, but the Lady Rebels were dealt a tough hand with their biggest producer less than 100% for the postseason run.
“That was the No. 1 worst case scenario,” Daigle said. “Not knowing at that point and time what the injury really was, our kids were in a state of shock mode obviously. I thought their resilience and their courage to get over it... It wasn’t always pretty, but we moved pieces around. We put Allie Chrislip at shortstop and she really took to that role and tried to get better. Mady was such a great coach and encourager from the dugout. She never stopped. Her value was not only athletically but also as a leader and teammate.”
The drive to be the best pushed West Monroe’s infielder to earn top postseason honors, such as the District 2-5A MVP. After signing to play softball at LSU, Manning could have easily coasted off her talent in her final year with the Lady Rebels. But she took a different path.
Manning felt the Lady Rebels were being disrespected after losing some key senior contributors, and she put in the work to make sure West Monroe made its third straight trip to Sulphur.
“I know because we lost those seniors, people were down on us, saying we weren’t going to make it to state,” Manning said. “Our team came together and said, ‘We’re doing this.’ I think everyone wanted to do it for the seniors, and we wanted to do it for each other.”
The experiences at West Monroe High School won’t soon be forgotten for Manning. From Manning’s second base view of Karli Sellers walk-off home run against St. Amant in 2021 to Maddie Nichols three-run homer in last year’s postseason win against Barbe to the team embracing Amy Daigle’s mother, Fran Daigle, after beating Natchitoches Central in the quarterfinals this season, Manning has filled the memory bank to the brim with wonderful moments. She’ll take those with her, as she begins a new journey at LSU.
“It’s been so special,” Manning said. “I’m very excited. I’m ready to see how different it is from high school ball. I’m going to miss everyone, especially all my coaches.”
