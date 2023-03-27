After going 9-1 in District 2-5A a season prior, Ruston entered the 2022-23 basketball season as the favorite to capture the district title.
And the Bearcats lived up to the preseason hype by marching out to an 18-1 record. Getting to host Ouachita at home with all the confidence in the world, the foundation was set for the Bearcats to lock down another piece of the District 2-5A title.
But something else happened. A double-digit fourth quarter lead slowly evaporated, as Ouachita mounted one of the most memorable comebacks of the season. With no timeouts remaining, trailing by one point with 19 seconds remaining, Jonathan Bradshaw rebounded a missed free throw and passed the ball up to Zion Weeks. Ouachita’s guard made a defender miss before he found Bradshaw on the game-winning layup as the buzzer sounded. Ouachita escaped Ruston with a 57-56 victory.
“From the beginning of the season, everybody looked at us as underdogs,” Bradshaw said. “But when it was time to turn it on, we turned it on.”
No way the Lions could topple the Bearcats again, right?
Less than one month later, Ruston made the trip over to Monroe and raced out to yet another double-digit lead over the Lions. Bradshaw had to leave the game with a cramp in the second quarter, and Ruston was firmly in the driver seat to get back into the district race.
Down 17-7, Bradshaw subbed back in. And the game was never the same. On his first possession back on the floor, he created a steal and slammed a fast-break dunk to jolt The Madhouse student section. It was a block party in The Madhouse, as he scored seven straight points to change entire complexion of the game.
“When I scored on those three possessions, the crowd got more into the game and we fed off of their energy,” said Bradshaw, who led the team with 24 points that night. “From the beginning of the season, I feel like I set the tone. If I come out with a bad attitude or bad mindset, we start out flat. So I had to make sure I had a good mindset before games. The team fed off of my energy.”
Ouachita’s leading scorer for the season went on to earn District 2-5A MVP honors, as Ouachita once again captured another district title. Ruston, a Non-Select Division IV semifinalist, lost only four games this past season, and two were to Ouachita.
“J.B. was definitely the catalyst on our team this year,” Ouachita head coach Jeremy Madison said. “It’s hard to put into words what he meant. Led us in points, rebounds, blocked shots. Those things were expected if we were going to be successful this season, and he embraced those expectations and lived up to it. Ruston was the favorite coming into the season. We had a stranglehold on the district, and then they won it last season. He was huge in those games.”
Bradshaw averaged 15 points and seven rebounds per contest, and he led the Lions to a quarterfinal berth in the Non-Select Division II Playoffs before earning the Ouachita Citizen’s 2023 Player of the Year. Though Bradshaw was ultimately disappointed in the Lions coming up short in the postseason, he still took solace in making the Top 28 as a junior one year prior.
“I was expecting to go even further this year after finishing in the semifinals last year,” Bradshaw said. “I wanted to finish my high school career with a ring.”
You can’t set high expectations without putting in the work. And there’s no denying Bradshaw did that. The 6’3”, 210-pound versatile playmaker could play anything from guard to wing to forward when the Lions asked him to. A big part of that was his God-given athleticism, sure, but another reason was the countless hours he put into he weight room to get his body ready for football and basketball. Playing football for the first time in his career to try and open up more college recruitment options, Bradshaw packed on muscle, which later helped him dominate games with his physicality.
“Nobody can stop me from driving,” Bradshaw said confidently. “I like to get the team involved. If I see a mismatch with anybody, I’ll make the right play. And if it’s me, I’ll take that. If you can’t stop me, I’ll go hard at you every time.”
Bradshaw remains hopeful that he can get an opportunity to play at the next level. He’s had conversations with colleges, but he has yet to get an official offer. Should he miss out on that opportunity, Bradshaw remains proud of the steps he’s taken toward becoming a better young man.
“As a player and a person, playing basketball has helped me become a better communicator with my team and other people,” Bradshaw said.
