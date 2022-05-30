Jennifer Hickman laughed at the notion but believed there was some truth in what her assistant coach told her back in Sulphur last year.
“If we just had Maddie’s bat, I think we would’ve won…”
The 2022 Ouachita Citizen Softball Player of the Year Maddie Taylor missed her entire freshman softball season in a Sterlington uniform due to a torn ACL suffered on the basketball court, and yes, that included the state tournament game against Jena. In her return to the softball field, the Sterlington sophomore ripped the cover off the ball while amassing a 17-8 record with 194 strikeouts and 37 walks with a 2.63 ERA inside the circle. Along with leading her team in wins and strikeouts, Taylor also led the team in batting average (.471), home runs (14) and RBIs (48).
Oh what could have been in last year’s 6-4 loss to No. 3 Jena…
“That was really tough because last year we would’ve had such a solid squad with her and (fellow pitcher) Katie (Haynes),” Hickman said.
Taylor and the No. 6 Lady Panthers made a return trip to Sulphur this past season, but Sterlington was eliminated by No. 7 Buckeye, 7-5, in the semifinals. And of course, Taylor took the loss as hard as any senior on the team.
“She cried and told me that she let her team down, but that’s just her,” Hickman said. “She’s a go-getter. If she doesn’t perform to every bit of her ability, she’s going to be down herself.”
Before Taylor got her first taste of Sulphur, she was getting her feet back underneath her in the offseason. Missing a full softball season after an ACL surgery sidelined her for five months, Taylor had a rocky summer, especially compared to her standards.
“I felt like I started off the year kind of slow too, just getting back in the swing of things,” Taylor said. “The middle of the year, I thought we really came together. And that helped me with my mindset. I was super frustrated in the beginning, but working toward becoming a team, I fed off of that. I felt like I thrived. The camaraderie boosted my spirits and made me more confident on the mound and at the plate.”
Following last year’s state tournament berth, Sterlington got out of the starting gates rather slow. The Lady Panthers were 6-7 in their first 13 contests, though Sterlington played the likes of West Monroe, Alexandria, North DeSoto, LaSalle, Many and Calvary Baptist. Still, the Lady Panthers had a long way to go before they meshed as a unit. Then the run came. Sterlington defeated Winnfield, Cedar Creek and Oak Grove in consecutive matchups before falling to West Monroe in a 3-2 contest on March 21. It was actually that loss that gave Taylor the most confidence.
“We lost, but we came out of that game like, ‘Oh gosh, this is a big game against West Monroe, and they’re really good. But we played as a team and hit the ball well and I did my job on the mound.’ That was a big turning point,” Taylor said.
The Lady Panthers won 13 out of their next 15 contests. Over that run, Taylor struck out one batter after the next with her off-speed curve and backdoor curve that jams hitters at the hands. She also made opposing pitchers pay with anything inside. As Taylor put it, those inside pitches were like “candy.”
Her value extended beyond her production in the circle or at the plate, though. It’s now only how she plays but the way Taylor plays that makes her one of Northeast Louisiana’s best.
“She’s the catalyst for this team in both of those areas,” Hickman said. “You can have a routine ball and her excitement on the mound for every player just rolls over into the team. Skill-wise, she’s there, and her excitement is too.”
The Lady Panthers started the playoffs with a 10-0 victory against Caldwell, and Sterlington rode Taylor in a 2-0 second round victory against Berwick. Taylor threw a complete game shutout with only one hit and one walk given up. She also struck out 11 batters in the win.
That led to another meeting with Kaplan in the quarterfinals. For the second year in a row, Sterlington defeated Kaplan to advance to the state tournament, and it was far from a one-woman show in an 8-5 victory. In fact, teammate Emma Brown homered twice in the Lady Panther victory.
“It was just a rush of emotions after the Kaplan game,” Taylor said. “It was like déjà vu. I was super pumped for Emma, and then one of my favorite things was just that last out.”
A return trip to Sulphur for the Sterlington Lady Panthers meant Taylor would get her chance to play in the state tournament one year after having to sit out. And though Buckeye walked away with a two-run victory, Taylor gained invaluable experience as a sophomore.
“That was the loudest place I’d ever played at. I couldn’t hear coach,” Taylor said. “It was hard to concentrate because so much stuff was going on around me. I’ll definitely be more confident if we go back next year. I’ll have more confidence and know what I’m doing.”
Taylor is on a mission to return to Sulphur and get past that semifinal hump. If the rising junior has it her way, there will be a fairytale ending down south for the Lady Panthers next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.