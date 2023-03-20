Anyra Wilson could list several reasons why she loves basketball. Among the things she’d rattle off is perhaps an uncommon one that isn’t often verbalized by her peers.
“It brings me peace,” Wilson said.
Serenity and basketball isn’t exact peanut butter and jelly, but Wilson and her teammates are known for making potentially combustible elements work on the basketball floor. With multiple players regarded highly by college coaches throughout the state with their young potential, Wossman has figured out a way to check egos at the door and win back-to-back state titles. And Wilson is at the center of it.
The 2023 Ouachita Citizen Player of the Year blends peace and hooping with her ball handling through traffic, chemistry with teammates and quiet demeanor.
“She’s shy,” Wossman head coach Otis Robinson said. “She really doesn’t talk much. Every time she has to do an interview, she looks at me like she doesn’t want to do it. I tell her, ‘Hey, if you plan on going to the next level, you have to do it.’ She’s a leader with her actions. Girls respect her more because she works hard in practice, and that makes her a leader while being quiet.”
Wilson becomes the second straight Wossman Lady Wildcat to earn the Ouachita Citizen Girls Player of the Year award. DaNaya Ross won it a year ago when Wilson had similarly impressive numbers. Now Wilson earns it in her sophomore campaign, while Ross had yet another stellar year as a junior. The star power on the team is what helped Wossman win back-to-back state titles for the first time in school history, a feat no Ouachita Parish girls basketball club has accomplished since Carroll won back-to-back championships in 1985. The Lady Wildcats wouldn’t join an exclusive club as back-to-back state champs without unselfish play.
“The team bonding was definitely there this year,” Wilson said. “We love each other like one big family. Everybody is going to pass the ball and score, and we don’t care who gets the credit for it. When one person is having a bad game, you have the whole team behind you ready to pick you up. You know your teammates will have your back.”
Wilson gets the nod as The Ouachita Citizen’s Player of the Year for embracing a role expansion and excelling in it. Rather than playing off the ball like she did mostly as a freshman, Wilson ran the show at point with last year’s point guard Ka’Myia Dennis having graduated. And she averaged 13.1 points per game and 3.3 assists while doing so.
“She had to carry a bigger load,” Robinson said. “She owned up to the role of point guard. She didn’t shy away from it. She wanted to do it. And she got everybody involved. To be the point guard on a team that has multiple scorers and also average nearly 14 points per game, that says a lot about her. She made everybody look good on the floor.”
Wossman’s 5’7” sophomore guard, along with her teammates, believed in order to stay at the top the Lady Wildcats had to prepare as if they were at the bottom. So no days were taken off, and that included game day. For as dominant as Wossman was, it’s only natural for a club of its caliber to take a team lightly. The Lady Wildcats never did, though. During a 23-game win streak, that included a 63-43 championship victory over Albany in the Non-Select Division II Finals, Wossman won by an average of 30 points per game. The team motto might’ve been, “Won. Not Done.” But the true identify of the team was, “No days off.”
“You can never slack,” Wilson said. “There’s always somebody trying to outwork you. You have to work harder, and that will show in the end.”
It’s that work ethic that’s landed Wilson an offer from ULM to play collegiately at the next level. And while that’s the ultimate goal — to play at the next level — it isn’t the only one. Sure, postseason honors are great and college offers are coveted, but Wilson’s eyes are set on a three-peat. Looking to make her parents, Adrian and Constance Wilson, proud, Wilson’s focus remains on the goal that’s placed in front of her.
“The goal is to win three in a row,” Wilson said. “Holding up that trophy and getting our named called, that’s always going to be the highlight of the season.”
