It might not have had the same drama as the comeback victory to win last year's Class 5A State Championship, but the rematch between St. Amant and West Monroe once again went the Rebels way.
Instead of having to dig out of a 6-0 first inning deficit, West Monroe overcame a 1-0 disadvantage and never looked back at Shelby Aulds Field.
The No. 1 Rebels (32-4) grabbed a 5-1 Game 1 victory in the best-of-three quarterfinal series, as Brennan Eager replicated a complete game pitching feat that left fans in awe the last time he stepped on the mound for the second round of the playoffs.
This time Eager, who is pitching with a torn UCL, kept St. Amant's offense at bay with nine strikeouts and one earned run on two hits and no walks over seven complete innings. The Rebels are now one win away from making their fourth consecutive trip to Sulphur to play in the state tournament.
It didn't particularly start well for the Rebels in Game 1 Thursday night.
The Rebels loaded the bases in the first inning and came up empty before St. Amant grabbed a 1-0 lead on a Chase Kelley sacrifice fly in the third inning, but West Monroe ultimately righted those wrongs in Thursday’s win.
The Rebels hopped back in the driver seat in the bottom half of the third inning when Trey Hawsey led off the frame with a walk, John Pearson followed with a single and Jack Cowan blasted an RBI single. As Cowan tried to advance to second base, he drew a throw over to second, which opened the opportunity for Pearson to score from third base for the Rebels to take a 2-1 lead.
Eager kept the Gators quiet. In fact, Eager didn't allow his second hit of the night until the fifth inning.
Tyler Roark provided some insurance with his first home run of the season. His two-run jack in the fifth inning made it a 4-1 Rebel advantage.
Hawsey knocked in his 41st run on the season with an RBI single in the fifth inning to extend West Monroe’s lead. Hawsey and Lytton Arledge led the Rebels with two hits in the victory.
Berwick 3, Sterlington 0
Berwick has been a playoff nemesis for the Sterlington Panthers for the last five years, as the No. 4 Sterlington Panthers are 1-2 against the No. 5 Berwick Panthers in postseason play since 2018.
Of course this familiar foe would be standing between Sterlington and a sixth straight trip to the state tournament. And Sterlington is going to have to win back-to-back games Friday to move on after dropping Game 1, 3-0.
Sterlington head coach Mark Sims rolled the dice with John Barr on the bump for the first game in a best-of-three series against Berwick. That preserved the Panthers’ top two arms for Game 2 and Game 3 Friday, which will come in handy after Berwick starting pitcher Hayden Robinson, a Nicholls State signee, got the better of the Sterlington Panthers (24-10) in Game 1.
Robinson struck out 11 Panther batters and shut out Sterlington while allowing only five hits and one walk in a complete game effort.
Berwick’s Cru Bella broke a scoreless tie in the third inning with a two-run single, and the road Panthers added an insurance run on a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning.
Sterlington’s Barr allowed two earned runs on six hits and two walks in six innings pitched, and Miller Sheets collected three hits at the plate while Max Risinger and Easton Bruscato doubled.
Neville 1, Barbe 11
The Neville Tigers (26-11) will fight an uphill battle against one of the top ranked teams in the entire country in the quarterfinals after Barbe took Game 1, 11-1, in five innings.
No. 2 Barbe recorded six hits and feasted off of three errors in the second inning against the Tigers to score seven runs and flex its muscles against the No. 7 Tigers.
Hugh Grant and Sutton Lewis each recorded two hits in the loss for the Tigers. Lewis doubled twice and knocked in the lone run scored by the Tigers.
Neville committed five total errors in the loss.
Neville’s Samuel Marsh allowed 10 runs (all unearned) on six hits and two walks.
The Bucs used three pitchers and struck out five Neville batters in the win.
