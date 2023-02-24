Playoff upsets and a local showdown round out all the first-round action for boys basketball teams inside the parish.
The No. 19 West Monroe Rebels pulled off a 53-50 road upset over No. 14 Denham Springs in the Nonselect Division I bracket. West Monroe head coach Kyle Hill said he felt his team had a chance to pull off the upset if the Rebels shot it well. The funny thing is the opposite happened.
“We shot it awful,” Hill laughed. “We were down 16-5 early, but this group is resilient. We’re battle tested, and they just played the entire game as hard as they could. To go on the road and win a playoff game as a young group, that’s a grow-up moment.”
Sophomore Kendrick Green led the way with 17 points and 17 rebounds in the win. Jayden Jackson scored 12 and Chauncey Lee added 11 more.
West Monroe will have to travel to No. 3 Ponchatoula Tuesday.
In the parish’s only local matchup of the first round, the No. 9 St. Frederick Warriors defeated No. 24 River Oaks, 58-44, of the Select Division IV playoffs.
Foster Phillips led the Warriors with 17 points in the victory. He was one of four Warriors to score in double figures, as Kenny Cooper added 13 points, Micah Bell scored 11 and Parker Robinson contributed 10 more.
Samontae Williams led the Mustangs with 16 points in the loss, and Peyton Odom scored 14.
The Warriors will face No. 8 St. Mary’s on the road in the second round. Tipoff for that matchup is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The No. 5 Claiborne Christian Crusaders defeated No. 12 Alexandria Country Day, 57-37, to advance to the quarterfinals of the Select Division V bracket.
Kaleb Gregory led the way for the Crusaders with 22 points, while AJ Allen provided 18 more.
The No. 6 Richwood Rams advanced with a 64-24 victory over No. 27 Avoyelles in the Nonselect Division III bracket.
All-State stud Courtney McCarthy led the way with a triple-double. He scored 24 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Xzander Washington also added 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Other local squads weren’t as fortunate.
The No. 26 Neville Tigers fell to No. 7 Barbe, 82-52, in the opening round of the Nonselect Division I playoffs.
The No. 9 Sterlington Panthers were upset by No. 24 Red River in the opening round, 51-49, of the Nonselect Division III playoffs.
The No. 21 Ouachita Christian Eagles fell to No. 12 Opelousas Catholic, 82-66, in the first round of the Select Division IV playoffs.
No. 1 Wossman and No. 3 Carroll each earned first round byes in Nonselect Division II and will host playoff games Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.