The Polar Bear Classic was one day shorter than the norm due to inclement weather canceling games across Northeast Louisiana Saturday, but that didn't rain on all our local teams' parade, per say.
Count the No. 3 West Monroe softball team among them, after the Lady Rebels rallied to beat a Barbe team that handed West Monroe one of its few losses on the season one year ago. Baile Pappion, who helped lead the Lady Bucs to a 2021 state championship, kept this potent 2022 West Monroe lineup in check until the fifth inning.
Trailing 4-2, West Monroe squeezed a run across before Maddie Nichols delivered a two-run homer to put the Lady Rebels in front. The Lady Rebels hung on to win the heavyweight contest, 5-4.
“Clearly (Pappion) is one of the best in the state, but also we had the argument that we have a pretty good staff too,” West Monroe head coach Amy Daigle said. “Both of our pitchers pitched outstanding. We didn’t have the best defensive performance, but it’s early and it’s still a learning process. Our kids were down and did not quit. They battled and persevered. Can’t tell you how proud I am of that fact.”
Macy Nordstrum struck out 11 batters in 5.1 innings pitched, while Nichols came in and struck out three batters in relief.
The Lady Rebels will rematch Barbe this week, along with squaring off with other title challengers like Sam Houston and Walker.
West Monroe wasn’t the only local team to have a good weekend, though. The Ouachita Lady Lions defeated Ouachita Christian, 8-6, on Friday, and West Ouachita’s bats came alive in a 17-3 win against Airline.
In Ouachita’s victory, Alyssa Norris went 4-for-4 at the plate with a double, while also tossing all seven innings and fanning 11 Lady Eagle batters. Rheagan Montgomery hit a home run in the victory. Montgomery and Norris also hit homers in the 20-9 victory against Beekman Charter Friday night.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
