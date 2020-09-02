A letter submitted to the LHSAA made public, along with social media posts encouraging parents and grandparents to call principals and superintendents in an effort to influence a decision to play football this fall, served as a rallying point for high school football in the state this week.
Attorney General Jeff Landry posted a letter he submitted to LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine in which he told Bonine it was time to “turn on the Friday Night Lights,” while Senator Stewart Cathey’s post on Facebook called for action and was shared by more than 300 people.
The pleas to play likely won’t be met with opposition should Gov. John Bel Edwards move the state into Phase 3 next week. If the state advances, multiple coaches have said they believe Bonine would amend the preparation days deemed necessary to meet that Oct. 8 start date.
Initially, Bonine stated schools would need 35 preparation days — 14 days for contact practices in Phase 3 followed by 21 days of collision practices — for the upcoming season. Many coaches have publicly stated that can be trimmed down without sacrificing player safety. West Ouachita head coach Matt Middleton has gone on the record and said he’d need three weeks in pads, while Ouachita Christian head coach Steven Fitzhugh told The Ouachita Citizen over the summer his club could even possibly make two weeks work since his team is usually scrimmaging after two weeks in pads anyway.
The LHSAA has not issued an announcement about the Oct. 8 start date following Edwards’ decision to extend Phase 2 until Sept. 11.
Because there still hasn’t been a decision made about Phase 3, Ouachita Parish School Director of Personnel Todd Guice is advising everyone to take a step back and breathe.
“I know people are concerned,” Guice said. “We all want to play. We’re all ready to play. But I think people just need to wait on a decision by Gov. Edwards. There’s not anything we can do prior that we are aware of. I just hope it takes care of itself.”
The LHSAA is expected to have an executive meeting following Edwards’ announcement next week, a source said.
Still, that hasn’t stopped some from thinking ahead and placing more pressure on decision-makers. Cathey told The Morning Drive with Aaron Dietrich and Jake Martin that those in power aren’t making the difficult decisions simply because of Act 9, which shields public and private schools from litigation related to COVID-19. School districts who do not follow Act 9 or the phases will not be protected by Act 9.
Act 9 states a public governing authority shall not adopt a policy rule or regulation that imposes a lesser standard. Cathey said the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education has delegated power to the LHSAA to create a policy with rules and regulations in regards to athletics.
“BESE has not implemented a standard, so there is no lesser standard from BESE,” Cathey said. “I’ve talked to many attorneys and they are saying it’s a circular rule. BESE told the LHSAA, ‘Hey, you guys create the rules, so there can’t be a lesser standard.’”
Guice doesn’t see it that way.
“The (Louisiana Department of Education) allows for non-contact sports in Phase 1 and Phase 2, but it doesn’t allow for non-contact sports until Phase 3,” Guice said. “So we cannot adopt a lesser standard that would allow contact sports in Phase 2.
“Right now everybody is just trying to navigate through the unknown, but there just isn’t a playbook on this.”
The public cries for action could prove to be premature if Louisiana gets back on track with Phase 3 next week. Should that happen, Bonine’s authority would come into play.
