A month after landing his dream job, Wossman head coach Maurice Pollard endured an offseason that’s been derailed by COVID-19.
In February, Pollard accepted the new head coaching position for a Wildcats program that retains talented starters from a season ago.
“This is my dream job,” said Pollard, a 1993 Wossman graduate, who played for coach Lonnie Callahan. “This is the job I have wanted since my 10th grade year of high school. When I was at Murray State, I started wearing a whistle around my neck. Growing up, this is what I wanted to become.”
The spring time was undoubtedly going to be a valuable time for Pollard and his new team. Pollard’s goal after landing his dream job was to make Wossman a more physical club, like it was in the past.
“The mindset is attack,” Pollard said. “That’s our mindset for offense and defense. We have to stick with those principles. The toughest hurdle is getting to know most of my freshman kids that are coming in. We have a good number of them, but we’re not getting to see all of them due to the pandemic.”
It’s not all bad. At least Pollard got to learn about his new team thanks to a fifth-hour class that had the upperclassmen in it. He was able to be around his team every day before COVID-19 shut the school year down.
Pollard, whose team had to skip spring practice and jump right into summer workouts along with every other team a few weeks back, said the conditioning of his team was worse than he originally thought.
“Coaching-wise, it was to be expected because we understand with the kids and the lifestyle they live these days, it’s hard to get that extra in when you’re not getting pushed,” Pollard said.
The Wildcats started outside but worked their way inside the weight room two weeks ago. Wossman broke into small groups, and the coaching staff has been putting in extra hours to shift one group in after the next.
“I want to commend my strength coach for such a diligent program as far as working out goes. Tony Butler has done a great job setting things up this summer,” Pollard said.
The Wildcats will look to rebound from a 5-6 season in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.