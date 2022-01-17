The Wossman Wildcats shook back in a major way after dropping two contests in the Don Redden Memorial Classic.
The Wildcats pummeled Union, 91-47, on the Tuesday that followed. Pat Williams led the way with a double-double (12 points, 11 rebounds), while Albert Shell led the team in scoring with 15 points.
The Wildcats then defeated Sterlington, 94-55, before beating 4A’s Northside, 65-55.
In the win against the Panthers, Shell scored 20 points and Kaleb Miles added 19 points.
Williams produced his third double-double of the week in the win against Northside, as he produced 13 points and 13 rebounds. Kamron Coleman, who returned from an ankle injury sustained in the Redden, scored 10 points and corralled 10 rebounds in the Northside victory.
The Lady Wildcats dominated their competition last week also. Wossman defeated Sterlington, 67-23, after outpacing the Union Lady Farmers, 80-42.
DaNaya Ross led Wossman in the Union victory with 22 points, five rebounds and six steals, while Ramiah Augurson produced 20 points and 10 rebounds in the win against Sterlington.
The (17-3) Neville boys basketball team held off a late rally from (9-9) Carroll Friday night in a 54-46 victory. Baba Armstead led the Tigers with 21 points and 17 boards, while P.D. McCraney contributed 13 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals in the win.
The Tigers have won 10 straight contests and are currently No. 5 in GeauxPreps.com’s unofficial power rankings.
The (21-2) OCS girls basketball team blew past its opponents last week, as the Lady Eagles defeated Oak Grove, 66-27, and Tensas, 77-21.
Avery Hopkins led the team with 19 points, while Mackenzie Lipa scored 13 and Anna Dale Melton added 10 in the Tensas victory.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.