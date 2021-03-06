Three parish boys basketball teams entered the weekend looking to clinch state tournament berths, and all three squads made good on their effort.
Carroll, Wossman and Neville will continue their basketball seasons down south, as they look to bring home state championships.
The swarm of texts and phone calls were almost overwhelming for Lonnie Cooper, whose No. 4 Carroll Bulldogs clinched a state tournament berth with a 59-56 overtime victory against No. 5 Bossier Friday night.
A few of them stood out, though.
“My (Franklin Parish) crew was hitting me up, and I had a few former players actually at the game,” said Cooper, who came to Carroll in 2019 after leading Franklin Parish to a 27-7 season in his first full season as head coach. “We lost to Bossier in the quarters, so they were all saying that was for them too. That’s a feeling that you can get used to.”
The Bulldogs led 36-29 going into the fourth quarter, but center Deonte Edwards had four fouls. Carroll hit some turbulence in the final period, as missed free throws and turnovers down the stretch allowed Bossier to tie the game and send it into overtime.
The Bulldogs rode the coattails of Randarius Jones in victory. Jones led the team with 22 points and 21 rebounds in the quarterfinal win, while Ashton Scott contributed 11 points and Ricky Johnson had another nine points.
Carroll will play No. 1 Madison Prep Monday at 5 p.m.
“We’re going to practice today and then go practice tomorrow and leave tomorrow,” Cooper said. “We’ll try and find a college arena to play in before we have to play in (the Cajundome).”
No. 4 Neville defeated No. 12 Landry-Walker, 68-52, in the Class 4A semifinals.
The Tigers will move on to face No. 1 George Washington Carver Wednesday at noon.
The Wildcats defeated No. 23 Northwest, 82-43.
Devonte Austin scored 23 points and corralled 10 rebounds, while Kaleb Raven scored 22 points and had 16 rebounds with five blocks
Wossman will play No. 11 St. Martinville at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
