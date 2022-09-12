District 1-3A enjoyed a 3-1 showing last week with Richwood, Carroll and Sterlington picking up victories.
The lone defeat came when Wossman fell to Top 10 Class 4A foe Northwood-Shreveport.
Following Richwood’s 34-6 victory against Rayville, the Rams moved to 2-0 with their sights set on (2-0) West Ouachita Friday night.
“It’s definitely a great test for us,” Richwood head coach Marcus Yanez said. “We both have mutual respect for each other, and we’re both in similar situations, trying to get programs turned around.”
Junior quarterback Dantavion Nabors led the team with 75 rushing yards and three scores on 13 carries. Running back Andre Williams added 71 yards on 15 attempts, while Traymond Wright led the defense with two sacks.
Though Yanez was happy to see his bunch get the win, he did acknowledge a concern that needs to be addressed before Friday night’s road contest.
“It takes us a little time to get started,” Yanez said. “Against a team like West Ouachita, you can’t afford to have slow starts. We need to establish the first blow and have our energy up. That’s on me as a coach to get them ready.”
Carroll made quick work of Green Oaks in a 40-6 Saturday morning victory.
It took Amareya Greeley just seven rushes to total 120 yards and two scores. Greeley busted loose on a 66-yard run in the victory.
Demardrick Blunt connected with Nathan Roberts on a 25-yard touchdown as part of his 3-for-5 day. Blunt finished with 48 passing yards in his debut as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback.
LeTrevion Christian showed out at linebacker for the Bulldogs with nine tackles and two tackles for loss. Dennis Blunt recorded five tackles and a tackle for loss at linebacker also. In the secondary, Elijah Jones recorded an interception and fumble recovery while Ashton Scott also recorded his first interception of the season.
Because the Bulldogs’ Week 1 contest was canceled against Delhi, Carroll looks to move to 2-0 against Class 5A’s Southwood this weekend. The Cowboys are 2-0 to start the season with an 8-0 victory against Woodlawn-Shreveport and 14-12 win against Green Oaks.
Wossman head coach Terence Cahee called the Wildcats’ contest against Northwood-Shreveport a nice measuring stick for the program going in, and he’d agree his Wildcats have some work to do after a 35-0 loss to a preseason top five Class 4A squad.
Still, Cahee and his staff were left wondering “what if?” after a lightening delay came at one of the more inopportune times. Richard Wilson Jr., who led the team with 10 tackles, came down with an interception for Wossman around the two-yard-line before an hour-plus delay occurred.
The Wildcats exited the locker room and had ball security issues before gifting the ball back to Northwood in the second quarter.
“At the end of the day, you need games like that,” Cahee said. “It showed us something about a lot of our kids. Guys didn’t quit and fought hard. Hats off to them. They did a really good job.”
Top 20 prospect in the state Mar’Jayvious Moss caught a 20-yard touchdown pass in the victory.
Tristen Wooten was just 7-of-16 for 76 yards passing with an interception.
Eric Griffin led the team in rushing with 61 yards on 18 attempts.
The (1-1) Wildcats will look to shake back against Mentorship Friday at home before hosting Calvary Baptist on Sept. 23.
