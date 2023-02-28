District 1-3A had a good night on the hardwood, as Wossman, Carroll and Richwood advanced to quarterfinal matchups Tuesday night.
Prep Roundup: District 1-3A flexes in second round
Jake Martin
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
