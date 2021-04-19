Four parish teams advanced to the second round of the softball playoffs.
No. 1 West Monroe 5, No. 32 Slidell 0
The (28-2) Lady Rebels took a 4-0 lead after the second inning thanks to a 2-RBI double from Maddie Hayden.
After Kamryn Eaton’s solo blast, the Lady Rebels took a comfortable 5-0 lead into the fourth inning.
As West Monroe’s bats slowly came alive to create separation, Maddie Nichols was her typical dominant self inside the circle. In fact, Nichols struck out 11 of the first 12 batters she faced through four innings. Nichols struck out 17 and allowed just one hit in the complete game effort.
West Monroe tallied just five hits in the win.
No. 4 Neville 12, No. 29 South Terrebonne 0
It took just five innings for the Lady Tigers to punch their ticket to the second round of the Class 4A playoffs Saturday afternoon. And given the fact the LHSAA wants schools to get three playoff games in before Saturday, advancing to the second round before most teams played their first round game on Monday was a huge advantage for Neville.
“I was up there (Saturday) morning working on the fields at 6:30,” Neville head coach Trey Dozier said. “It was a long day.”
Elle Carter, Kaitlyn Worsham, Addie Bagwell and Brianna Roberts each recorded multiple hits in the victory for the Lady Tigers. Worsham doubled twice, Bagwell doubled and homered and Ellie Loftin went yard in the runaway victory.
Neville scored six runs in the bottom of the first.
“That’s the big thing we’ve been talking about is taking it one game at a time and getting out and having quick starts,” Dozier said. “Two home runs in the first inning was a big deal.”
Addie Nickelson held South Terrebonne to just one hit in the complete game shutout.
No. 7 Sterlington 13, No. 26 Marksville 3
Like Neville, Sterlington will get a leg up on its competition in the second round after pummeling Marksville on Saturday.
In what Sterlington head coach Jennifer Hickman called a complete team effort, Sterlington took advantage of four Marksville errors in the first three innings to jump out to a 9-0 lead in the third inning.
“We went five total but (Katie Haynes) pitched just the first three innings,” Hickman said. “Kaplan had somebody scouting there, so I pulled her fast.”
Haynes allowed just one hit and struck out seven in the Lady Panthers’ first-round victory.
On Sunday, Hickman said she planned on scouting No. 2 Kaplan Monday instead of watching the matchup between North Webster and Jewel Summer.
“I have good tape on both of those teams, so I want to go ahead and scout who I think we will potentially meet in the quarterfinals.”
No. 30 Carroll 0, No. 3 Jena 16
Jena scored 11 runs in the first inning of a lopsided victory Monday evening.
The Lady Bulldogs committed six errors in the first two innings and were held hitless in the loss.
Jena’s Janasia Jones, Tori Shirley and Candace Hudnall each hit homers in the opening round victory.
No. 5 St. Frederick vs. No. 12 Riverside (First-round matchup Tuesday)
No. 9 Ouachita Christian at No. 8 Opelousas Catholic (First-round matchup Tuesday)
No. 2 Claiborne Christian 25, No. 7 Family Christian 0
The Lady Crusaders scored 17 runs in the first inning, as 14 hits and four Family Christian errors paved the way for a lopsided victory.
Annacate Miller went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Lily Wainwright also enjoyed a 3-for-3 day, while Allie Wainwright and Annabelle Russell recorded two hits apiece in the victory.
Wainwright allowed just one hit in two innings pitched before Russell finished the game in the third.
