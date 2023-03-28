West Monroe head coach Amy Daigle anticipated another instant classic in a rematch against the West Ouachita Lady Chiefs. Just 19 days after the No. 5 Lady Rebels defeated No. 7 West Ouachita in a 12-inning affair, West Monroe (18-8) rallied from a 4-0 deficit to beat West Ouachita, 6-5, in yet another thriller between the district rivals.
"The resilience and the courage that our kids showed after being down 4-0, it speaks a lot about the schedule that we play," Daigle said. "We've played a really tough schedule, and I think they learned some lessons. It showed tonight."
West Ouachita (16-7) found early success with small ball, but West Monroe’s Mady Manning changed the complexion of the game with two long balls that cleared the yard in the road victory.
"She's a phenomenal softball player, and she's definitely one that you can count on when you need her," Daigle said.
The Lady Chiefs broke a scoreless tie in the third inning. Chelsi Corbin, Tristin Foster and Addie Eckert turned to small ball to get things in motion, as Corbin and Foster reached on bunts while Eckert slapped an infield single to push the first run across. Kaylie Dowdy put a ball in play to score another run and the Lady Chiefs added another on an error to take a 3-0 lead at home.
Trailing 4-0 in the sixth inning, the Lady Rebels came charging back. Manning, the LSU signee, put the Lady Rebels on the board with a two-run homer. And Karli Sellers drove in another run with an RBI triple before she ultimately tied the game when an obstruction call was issued at home plate, which ruled in favor of Sellers and the Lady Rebels.
"I think that's the biggest question that we all have. It's my understanding that with obstruction you cannot block the plate until you have the ball, and that was (the umpire's) call that she blocked the plate before she had the ball," Daigle said.
West Monroe climbed into the driver seat in the seventh inning when Manning homered for the second time on the night. A passed ball that followed a few batters later made it a 6-4 affair.
Of course, West Ouachita provided more drama in the seventh. Landrie Crockett homered with one out to make it a one-run game before West Monroe closed the door on the Lady Chiefs’ rally.
Avery Freer gave up just one hit through the first five innings before the Lady Rebels broke through in the sixth inning.
Macy Funderburk, who drew the win for the Lady Rebels after taking over in the fifth inning, secured a strikeout to end the game in the seventh. Funderburk and Macy Norstrom combined for 14 strikeouts in the victory.
West Ouachita head coach Ashley Burkett-Hoyle credited West Monroe's coaching staff for switching from Nordstrom to Funderburk inside the circle, which threw Lady Chief batters off late in the contest.
"The tempo changed, and we lost our plan and focus at the plate," Burkett-Hoyle said. "We tried to do too much, and they settled in and got big hits when they needed to. Then we tried to battle and battle, but our energy and effort didn't match at the end."
St. Frederick 1, Cedar Creek 0 (softball)
The St. Frederick Lady Warriors captured their first District 2-1A title in the last 23 years with the club’s 1-0 victory at Cedar Creek Monday night.
Abigail Creighton and Victoria Gray were electric on the mound for St. Frederick. They combined for 10 strikeouts in the victory.
Avery Houser and Kyndall Taylor each recorded two hits apiece in the win for the Lady Warriors.
St. Frederick (16-8) is currently No. 4 in Select Division IV and has won five straight after Tuesday night’s 6-5 victory over Caldwell Parish.
OCS 8, West Monroe 5 (baseball)
OCS scored eight combined runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings at ULM Monday night to rally and beat the top-ranked team in Non-Select Division I.
The Rebels (21-3) committed five errors, and OCS’ Grayson Smalling went 3-for-3 with three RBIs in the 8-5 Eagle win.
Kade Trichel allowed five runs on five hits and three walks, while Jett Hudnall allowed only one hit and no walks in two innings of relief.
West Monroe tossed five different pitchers in the loss.
The Eagles (17-6) strengthened their resume as the No. 1 team in Select Division IV with the victory.
