The Wossman boys and girls basketball teams are off to fast starts in 2022.
Coming off of a 3A State Championship, Wossman is looking to repeat its postseason success in Non-Select Division II, and the Lady Wildcats have had promising results in the early going. With a No. 2 unofficial ranking with wins against Huntington, Natchitoches Central, Ouachita and St. Charles Catholic, the Lady Wildcats have picked up where they left off.
Sterlington’s fast start has the Lady Panthers clinging to a Top 10 ranking. The Lady Panthers have enjoyed an 8-1 start.
Non-Select Division IV hasn’t been too kind to girls basketball teams in this area thus far, though Neville has earned a Top 10 power ranking with its play in the early going.
Ouachita is the second highest parish team in the power ranking at No. 29. West Ouachita and West Monroe are 36 and 37 respectively, in the GeauxPreps.com unofficial rankings.
In Select Division IV, Ouachita Christian is in rebuild mode after four straight semifinal appearances. The Lady Eagles won the Division IV State Championship in 2021.
In Select Division V, Claiborne Christian is off to a fast start after winning the Division V State Championship one year ago. The Lady Crusaders are 10-3 to start the season.
Coming off of a stellar performance in the Belton/Williams Classic, the Wossman boys basketball team is continuing to build momentum. The Wildcats defeated Ouachita, 70-44, in the finals of the tournament. Jordan Comanche led the squad with 26 points.
The Wildcats are No. 1 in Non-Select Division II and Carroll is right behind Wossman with a No. 2 rankings.
Staying in District 1-3A, Sterlington has been one of the surprise teams of the season. The Panthers, along with Richwood are in the top six of Non-Select Division III. Aiding Sterlington’s No. 2 ranking was a 75-63 victory against Neville last week. Cardez Norman led the unbeaten Panthers with 29 points and 11 rebounds, as Sterlington shot 71% from the field.
Trayvone Varner led the Tigers with 19 points in the loss, and Neville is currently No. 35 in Division I.
Ouachita remains in the Top 10 after reaching the finals against Wossman in the Belton/Williams Classic. The West Monroe Rebels are currently 25 after winning the consolation game in Wossman’s tourney. Jahvion Pickens led the Rebels with 18 points in a 51-33 victory against Northwood Saturday before the Wildcats and Lions took center stage in the championship game.
In Select Division IV, St. Frederick finds itself at No. 9 after a 3-2 start.
The Josh Brown era at Claiborne Christian has begun with promising results. The Crusaders have recorded nine victories this season, including a buzzer beater victory over Castor. Zach Reed drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Crusaders the win.
