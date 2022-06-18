Bill Pearson can’t fully extend his right arm.
Call it a work hazard. Or perhaps more appropriately, call it a casualty of being the leader of a household that would prefer to spend their free time hitting in the cage over just about anything else. That, along with God-given ability, is one of the major reasons the Pearson family have swung the bat at an elite level all their life.
“Back when they were younger… People talk and you know how it is around here, but it was like I was force feeding them baseball,” Pearson said. “And that couldn’t be further from the truth. It would be a lot of times that I would come in from work and they’d be like, ‘Can we go hit?’ And I’d be like, ‘No, I’m tired.’ But they wanted to hit every day. Not a day went by they didn’t ask me to go hit. And that’s why I can’t straighten my arm out.”
Pearson has to accept some of the blame for the baseball obsession, though. After all, he was the one who bought the Fisher-Price bat and tee for his first son, Jacob. Long before Jacob Pearson was in the lineup for the Mississippi Braves or earning Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year honors with West Monroe in 2017, he was learning to crawl with a bat in his hand.
“He’d push that bat around when he crawled, and then when he started walking, I’d put that ball on the tee and he’d hit it. It would light up and he would laugh,” Bill said. “It was something to see. And then Josh came in and sees Jacob do it and then John. They were all wanting to hit. And Ashley didn’t really care. She loved playing in the yard, and she instigated the games and probably was the most competitive out there, but she didn’t really want to play travel ball as a kid.”
Ashley Pearson might’ve instigated in the yard, but the family would argue John Pearson does that and much more in the group texts. Josh Pearson, who is fresh off of hitting .299 with eight home runs for LSU as a true freshman, said the group gave John one week to boast about the 2022 Rebels becoming the first West Monroe team to win a baseball title since 1999.
“We were just done with him after that week,” Josh said. “Until he gets a college championship it doesn’t really mean anything anyways…”
The West Monroe sophomore and LSU commit fired right back at his older brother, “Yeah, I’ll just win you a ring one day.”
Ashley rolled her eyes, as her and her siblings thought the same thing after John caught the final out in the 9-6 victory against St. Amant in the 2022 Class 5A State Championship Game. She Facetimed Josh, so he could see the celebration and brace for what would inevitably be a brutal week of trash talk for the older siblings. Jacob was ready.
“As they were winning and dog piling, we knew what we were going to get,” Jacob said, laughing. “We just had to bite our tongues because they did it and we didn’t do it.”
Unlike his parents, Bill Pearson didn’t hide youth ball from his kids. Bill Pearson devoted so much of his life to travel baseball — he’s currently serving as the Director of Knights Nation for Northeast Louisiana and is also the 16 and under national coach — that he bought a camper in 2018 just to save on costs for hotel and food. Before Father’s Day weekend, he had spent nine straight days in the camper on the road.
Yeah, you could say he’s given his boys a much different lifestyle than he had when he was growing up.
“I always accused my parents of hiding organized baseball from me,” Bill said with a smile. “We had a vacant lot right beside our house, and I played baseball with my buddies there my whole life. But at 4 o’clock everybody left. And I always thought it was weird because we still had four hours of daylight. One day I asked my buddy, ‘Where are y’all going? It’s a close game.’ And he said, ‘We have a game tonight,’ and I’m like, ‘We’re in the middle of a game!’ I had no idea that we had Dixie Youth League ball or anything. I was waiting on my mom to get home from work, and I was like, ‘What’s the deal?’”
At the age of 12, Bill Pearson played his first game of youth league ball and eventually made the All-Star team that year.
Organized baseball dominated Bill’s life ever since. He went on to become a standout on the West Monroe baseball team before heading off to play college ball.
Bill Pearson’s first daughter, Paige Pearson, was born when Bill attended Paris Junior College in Texas to play college baseball. That ultimately led to Bill leaving college and getting married.
He later remarried Anna Pearson in 1997 and welcomed Jacob into the world. His second daughter, Ashley, was born not too far after that.
And both of his girls could swing the bat well too…
Paige played softball for the Louisiana Rippers and played soccer at West Monroe before graduating in 2012, while Ashley, who graduated in 2019, hit .350 and 49 RBIs for the Lady Rebels in her career. She was also a key member of the 2018 team that upset No. 13 Destrehan and No. 4 St. Amant in back-to-back postseason games to reach the state tournament.
When Ashley was in high school, she begged her dad to hit in the cages, just like the boys.
“Well, I didn’t want to sit the bench,” she said.
Father’s Day is typically spent on the road for the Pearson family, but this is a rare year where Bill and some of his kids will actually be at home.
“We were supposed to be playing at Tulane (on Father’s Day) and leaving from there to go to North Carolina, but we’re going to let (John) get some treatment on his arm. It’s been tight lately,” Bill said. “We’ll let him treat his arm this weekend and leave for North Carolina Monday.”
Now thanks to the success of the Pearson family, it’s becoming harder and harder to get everyone under one roof, or more accurately, on the same ball field.
Jacob will spend his summer with the Braves AA affiliate, where he’s recorded eight doubles in 87 plate appearances this season. Pearson was part of the 2017 West Monroe squad that won 28 consecutive games before falling to Central, 4-2, in the Class 5A State Championship Game. He was then drafted by the Los Angeles Angels as the 85th overall pick of the 2017 MLB Draft. And that certainly motivated his younger siblings. That extended beyond the diamond too.
“I knew I had to get a good job because I’d never do that,” said Ashley, who graduated with her bachelor’s degree in accounting in two and a half years at Louisiana Tech and currently works for David Cole’s CPA firm in Ruston while working on her master’s degree.
Josh will journey to Massachusetts to play for the Cotuit Kettleers in the Cape Cod League. Josh enjoyed many thrills with the Tigers in his first year on campus, which included earning SEC Co-Freshman of the Week honors after batting .455 with two homers and six RBIs in a three-game road sweep against Mississippi State. Bill unfortunately missed Josh’s two homers in the 13-3 victory against the Bulldogs because he was running a tournament in Ruston.
“I happened to be walking from one pod to the other when I pulled my phone out and saw the guy batting in front of him was up, so I was like, ‘Oh good, I’ll go sit in the room and watch him bat,’” Bill said. “He gets in the box and my phone just starts blowing up with text messages. So I’m constantly swiping up, like, ‘I know he did it. I know he did it.’ I’m swiping up to see the home run, and then one of my best friends called me, and my phone froze up. So I couldn’t watch the replay. I was sick. But it was fun.”
Josh became the first LSU player to ever record five hits in an SEC Tournament game and hit a high-chopper up the middle to score the winning run against Southern Miss in the NCAA Regionals. But neither of those feats were his proudest achievement. Nope, it was actually the bunt single he had against the Wildcats in the SEC tourney.
“It’s going to sound funny but probably getting the bunt down in the Kentucky game because I don’t think I’ve ever done that in my life,” Josh said. “Coach (Wade Simoneaux) in high school made me bunt before I hit BP, or I’d have to run and go touch the wall. And I could never figure out how to bunt. I got to college and same thing. We have to figure out how to bunt. He gave me the sign for the sacrifice, and I wasn’t even supposed to get a hit out of it. I got it down, and I was more in shock. I’m standing there like, ‘Wow.’ We were talking about it in the dugout. It was so nerve racking. I was more nervous having to bunt.”
While the older brothers reap the benefits of their success on the baseball diamond at higher levels, John has been enjoying a summer of baseball as a state champion. When asked which West Monroe team was better between the 2017 team that finished 38-3 and the 2022 squad that won a state title, Jacob gave his younger brother props.
“I’m going to say 2017 was the Tennessee of that year,” Jacob said. “We got humbled in the state championship game. They had a good team, and they were ranked No. 2 this year, but they were kind of like the Notre Dame. There was one team that could beat Tennessee and that was Notre Dame. They got hot at the right time and we got beat at the wrong time.”
All John heard was his older brother admitting the 2022 team was better.
“He says they were Tennessee and we were Notre Dame and Notre Dame beat Tennessee therefore…”
“Neither one of y’all had to play Barbe…” said Josh, whose 2021 squad lost to Barbe in the Class 5A State Championship Game.
The sibling rivalry won’t end with high school accolades. If Josh never helps LSU win a national championship, you can consider that extra motivation for the youngest.
“We all want to one-up our brothers,” John said. “If he never wins a national championship at LSU, I want to do that.”
Bill can’t help but smile when his boys go back-and-forth. He knows that only provides further motivation, which will hopefully lead to more success down the road. And if it doesn’t, Bill and his family have already won in life. Yes, Bill has taken his children on rides all across the country to play the game they love. But they’ve taken him on the ride of a lifetime as a father.
“I have more fun watching them play than I had when I was playing, and it’s the greatest game on the planet,” Bill said. “To see them be successful and have the drive, that makes it so much fun.”
