The St. Frederick Warriors avoided a Homecoming slump in their 34-6 victory against Sicily Island Friday night. The Warriors did not, however, avoid the rain.
“Old school natural grass, man,” St. Frederick head coach Andy Robinson said. “I’ve never seen that much rain that fast here. The drains could not keep up with the water. At one point the water was all the way out to the numbers.”
The Warriors might’ve gotten an assist from the inclement weather, but St. Frederick still suffocated the Tigers defensively, allowing just 71 yards on 35 plays in the victory.
That's nothing new. The Warriors defense has allowed just 26 combined points through the first four contests. In fact, Sicily Island’s lone score came on a fumble recovery in the end zone.
“I think coming out the players hadn’t really adjusted to the conditions on both sides,” Robinson said. “We fumbled the ball on two possession, and they had two fumbles. You just can’t simulate those conditions.”
The Warriors settled in offensively as the rain let up. St. Frederick had five different players find the end zone on the night.
Senior athlete Beau Bennett scored on a 7-yard touchdown scamper to start the second quarter before Chris Bell ran one in from 45 yards out later in the quarter.
A fumble in the end zone was recovered by Sicily Island to make it a 14-6 ballgame in the third quarter, but the Warriors scored 20 unanswered points to close out the victory.
Michael Thompson answered that score with a 38-yard touchdown run. Thompson led the Warriors with 106 yards on seven carries Friday night.
Kolby Foster connected with Nelson Sparks on a 14-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, before Sparks rushed one in from one yard out to put a stamp on the victory.
The Warriors outgained Sicily Island 265 to 71 in total yards. Foster was 2-for-2 for 46 yards in the Warriors passing game.
Sicily Island committed 15 penalties for 150 yards in the loss.
Up next for the Warriors is a home encounter with Cedar Creek Friday night.
Robinson had an opportunity to watch Cedar Creek against OCS Friday night when the Eagles defeated the Cougars, 50-20.
“They are a physical team, and I think they’re a really good football team,” Robinson said. “They are ranked in the Top 10 and have a lot of playmakers at different positions. I came away with a good impression of the type of team they have.”
