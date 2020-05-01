COVID-19 has changed mostly everything we’ve come to understand and expect in the sports world. For instance, Case Roark recently committed to Southwest Community College after taking an unorthodox recruiting trip that he would’ve never envisioned.
West Monroe’s senior lefty toured the campus with his mom without ever actually getting out of the car. They drove around campus while “Facetiming” with Southwest’s baseball coach on the phone.
“It was something I’ll never forget,” Roark said. “It’s nothing I ever expected while getting recruited.”
Roark committed to Southwest on April 9 and recently signed his letter of intent at his home.
There are plenty of recruiting stories like that to go around during these truly strange times, but fellow senior Gage Breithaupt has a more conventional story to tell.
Breithaupt announced his commitment to Baton Rouge Community College on April 23, and for those West Monroe fans who haven’t connected the dots, West Monroe head coach Wade Simoneaux’s son and former assistant, Thomas Simoneaux, is the head coach for the Bears down south. Thomas Simoneaux had the inside track to landing the Rebel first baseman, who was in the middle of hitting .357 as a senior.
“He coached me my freshman year, and I’ve stayed close with Coach T through the year,” Breithaupt said. “I feel so blessed he offered me.”
Breithaupt didn’t magically improve his batting average overnight. He put in the work to shore up what small deficiencies he had in his game.
“My junior year I was just keeping the ball middle away,” Breithaupt said. “I learned how to keep the ball where it’s pitched. You could say I was pull happy my sophomore and junior year.”
While Breithaupt began to flourish in the Rebels lineup, one year after hitting around .300 his previous season, Roark developed into one of Wade Simoneaux’s top hands.
“He really emerged to help us out of the bullpen, and I was anxious to see what he was going to do in his final year,” Wade Simoneaux said. “I thought he and Lane Little emerged as two of the top lefties in the state. I hate the fact his season got cut short,”
Breithaupt and Roark may not have gotten to finish their senior years on the baseball diamond, but each Rebel senior will get an opportunity to produce immediately at the next level.
With Roark’s college choice being Southwest, that means the Bears used up one of their four out-of-state offers on the West Monroe southpaw.
“They told me because I was an out-of-state spot, they expected me to come in and do my job and play right away,” Roark said. “That made me really excited.”
As for Breithaupt, he’s entering a situation where Wade Simoneaux felt he could excel. Thomas Simoneaux was looking to address a need at first base, which was another selling point for Breithaupt.
“That’s a big thing for me because first base is wide open,” Breithaupt said. “I feel like I have a shot.”
Thinking back on their career, the highlight that sticks out the most is an unquestioned no-brainer — beating Zachary deep into Saturday night and early into Sunday morning.
After the Rebels took Game 1 with a 15-7 victory, Zachary came roaring back with an 11-5 Game 2 victory late Saturday night.
Before the third and final game of the series began at 10:20 p.m., Wade Simoneaux met with his team while Zachary celebrated with a firework show after Game 2.
“’Hey, they’re celebrating a little bit too early. They’re not going to need any more fireworks after Game 3,’” he told them. “Our dugout was electric (that night). We’re talking midnight and one o’clock in the morning. It didn’t matter. Our offense just absolutely took over the game. We were hitting 90 m.p.h. fastballs in the gap, over the fence and laying down bunts perfectly. I just had this calm come over me.”
Breithaupt said it’s hard to explain how great that feeling was, and Roark will never forget coming out of the bullpen to record the final out, which sent West Monroe to the state tournament.
“I’ve never screamed so loud for a game,” Roark said. “I couldn’t speak for two days.”
Rest assured, many more memories await this talented pair of seniors on the baseball diamond.
