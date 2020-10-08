The West Monroe football team washed the bad taste out of its mouth just about the only way it knew how on a Thursday night in Rebel Stadium. The Rebels cleansed their palate with a 52-0 victory against a proud Evangel program.
But Thursday night featured an unfamiliar, and quite frankly, unrecognizable Eagle team. A rough count of 24 Eagle players lined the sidelines on this dreary night, while 11 Evangel football players took the field. The Eagles had just one returning starter and three total seniors from last year’s squad. To take it a step further, Evangel had just 19 players that suited up for the 2019 team return for the 2020 season. And yes, fresh faces have led to many frustrations for Evangel’s coaching staff early into the season.
For West Monroe, this opponent couldn’t have come at a better time.
“Sometimes it’s evident you’ve gotten a lot better, and sometimes it’s the level of competition that you’re playing against. It’s probably a combination of both,” West Monroe head coach Jerry Arledge said.
As the wind picked up and the rain trickled in, West Monroe’s offense finally clicked into gear. After being held to just 114 total yards against Carencro in the season-opener, the Rebels opened the game with a double pass that featured quarterback Lane Little throwing behind the line to wide receiver Tanner Young, who planted his feet and threw to a streaking Matthew McAllister for the 67-yard touchdown.
“I saw Tanner before practice on Monday throw the ball and went back to 2010 when we threw the double pass against Airline in the quarterfinals from Logan Murray to Tanner Nowell, and so we put it in and it worked,” West Monroe offensive coordinator Glenn Hunt said.
Meanwhile, the Rebels defense forced back-to-back three-and-outs to start the game and held Evangel to negative three yards on the Eagles’ first two possession.
The Rebels kept an average of one score per minute going, as Derome Williams took a handoff 39 yards for the score on the first play of the ensuing possession.
An Evangel fumble on a fourth down attempt on the Eagles’ third possession set up another Williams touchdown run (19 yards). Tag Banks scored on the 2-point try.
On the Rebels’ first three possessions, West Monroe ran a total of six plays and racked up 150 yards of offense. The Rebels led 22-0 before the midway point of the first quarter.
The opening act of the contest was a far cry from what fans in Rebel Stadium are used to seeing from the Eagles. Evangel, one of the most storied programs in the entire state, has made the playoffs every year since 1991, but to take it a step further, the Eagles have made a quarterfinal appearance every season for the last 28 years.
A week after suffering a loss against General Trass, which in comparison has only been to the playoffs 19 times in a history that spans nearly an entire century, Evangel struggled to pick up a first down against the Rebels. In fact, the first half stats for Evangel’s offense might be staggering for longtime football fans. Evangel was limited to 34 yards of offense on 29 plays. Quarterback Peyton Fulghum was 3-of-16 for eight yards.
Meanwhile, the Rebels offense continued to slice through Evangel’s defense like a knife through butter. The Rebels’ fourth touchdown of the game came at the 4:30 mark of the first quarter when Little had a late option pitch to Williams, who raced to the end zone for his third score of the night. Williams eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark on just four carries. Williams finished his night midway through the second quarter with 173 yards and four scores on 10 carries.
A big reason for West Monroe’s offensive success revolved around the improved play up front by the Rebels offensive line. A few weeks ago the Rebels moved Mase Many to what was a thin offensive line unit, and this week J.D. Johnson and Aidan Swanner moved over to the offense to help out. West Monroe defensive coordinator Tony Osborne said those moves were necessary.
“It’s more along the lines of who do we have that could maybe help them some, when we come in after watching film,” Osborne said. “You know, we’ve got some good players. Our depth is getting kind of thin right now but we’ve got some players that can help them. It’s a team game. If they don’t score any points, we’re just banging our head against the wall. I think back to 2003 I think when Brandon Banks was playing linebacker, and after the third or fourth game, we moved him to fullback and the offense took off from there and made it all the way to the semifinals. Sometimes you just have to make those moves and make your team better.”
Evangel did catch a breather on defense late in the first quarter when West Monroe had poor snap exchanges on back-to-back short yardage plays near midfield. That led to a fumble recovery for the Eagles. That wouldn’t matter on this night, though. West Monroe’s defense was flying to the football, and Evangel’s pass attempts in the rain didn’t fare well.
Fullback A.J. Howard got in on the action in the second quarter when he broke loose on a simple fullback dive that went 51 yards for the score. That gave the Rebs a 36-0 lead.
Williams’ fourth touchdown of the night gave West Monroe a commanding 42-0 advantage midway through the second quarter.
In the second half, with a running clock, Luke Stagg later booted a 38-yard field goal for the Rebels in the third quarter and Noah Norman scored on a 3-yard touchdown run.
Ty Allen and Brock Harvey had another busy night for the Rebels on defense, collecting tackles for loss in the victory. Evangel had just 48 total yards in the loss, including only eight passing yards. None of the three Eagle completions went to a receiver.
West Monroe’s second unit came into the game with the Rebels leading 42-0 with just under six minutes to play in the second quarter.
Up next for the Rebels is a matchup against Neville in Rebel Stadium.
