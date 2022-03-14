The West Monroe baseball team allowed five runs and six total hits over a three-game stretch in the Jay Patterson Tournament Shootout down south over the weekend.
With pitching that strong, and a defense that certainly complimented the arms on the mound, the Rebels improved to 7-3 on the season.
“We had a good weekend on the mound, and even though we made some errors, I thought our guys played well defensively,” West Monroe head coach Wade Simoneaux said.
The Rebels opened play with a 5-1 victory against Jesuit that saw freshman Drew Ferguson take command of the game from the first pitch. Ferguson allowed just one run on three hits and no walks in seven innings pitched. He struck out seven and held his pitch count to 74 pitches in the impressive showing.
“He only had a two-ball count twice. Think about that. He never went to three balls on any batter,” Simoneaux said. “I’ve never had a freshman start off our rotation since I’ve been here, but he’s undeniably one of our best arms. And he was throwing to a freshman catcher, so we had two freshmen out there.”
While the Rebels continue to mix and match arms on the mound ahead of district play, Trey Hawsey showed off that big bat of his with a homer for the Rebels in the win. Hawsey and Lytton Arledge combined for four of the Rebels’ seven hits.
“Hawsey had a big game, and that’s good because we’ve got to get the meat of our order going,” Simoneaux said. “(John) Pearson, (Hayden) Federico and Hawsey have had a little bit of a slow start. But (Caleb) Little has had a good start to the season at the plate. I think he’s leading our team in hitting right now. And Nolan Norris is doing a good job at our leadoff spot.”
Caleb Ross provided the offensive fireworks in the 9-3 victory against East Ascension on Saturday. Ross mustered three hits and drove in a run during the victory.
On the mound, veteran arms had strong showings, as Seth Edwards allowed two runs on three hits and three walks in five innings pitched before Jack moody shut East Ascension down with three strikeouts in the final two innings.
Brennan Eager and Jack Cowan combined to throw a no-hitter in the final game of the tournament for West Monroe. Eager allowed four base on balls and one earned run on no hits through four innings before Cowan threw up goose eggs across the board in the 6-1 victory against Destrehan.
Federico, Norris and Jeffrey Gill all doubled in the win.
The Rebels return to action with a home contest against Byrd Tuesday at 6 p.m. before the Twin City Outdoors Tournament begins with the Rebels hosting Mangham at 6 p.m.
