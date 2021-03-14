The West Monroe baseball team polished off a near perfect weekend with a victory against previously undefeated C.E. Byrd Sunday.
In a Trey Altick Prep Classic makeup game, the Rebels defeated Byrd, 7-4, to improve to go 3-0 over the weekend. The win also improved the Rebs to 7-4 on the season.
And while the Rebels weren’t technically "perfect" in the Sunday afternoon victory, West Monroe played stellar defense and got its third straight complete game outing of a starting pitcher. That's all West Monroe head coach Wade Simoneaux could really ask for.
“It all starts on that mound,” Simoneaux said. “We’re playing good sound defense. When we get pitching like that, we’re going to be OK.”
West Monroe starter Seth Edwards was sharp in the early going. Slade Netterville led off the game with a double, but Edwards limited the damage with back-to-back strikeouts to end the first inning.
“It’s really just a mindset that all of us pitchers have,” Edwards said. “We really just want to hit each side of the plate and command our pitches the best we can.”
West Monroe struck first blood against the No. 1 team in Division I, according to GeauxPreps.com's power ratings. The Rebels led off the second inning with three straight hits, as Hayden Federico drove one in the left-center gap before Britt Jordan knocked him in with an RBI single. Byrd minimized the damage, though, by catching a Rebel base runner in a rundown before pitcher Mason Langdon ended the inning with a strikeout and groundout.
The Rebels added another run in the third with an RBI on Reed Eason's fielder’s choice.
Byrd leadoff hitter Jack Walker led off the fourth inning with a single, but West Monroe catcher Britt Jordan caught him stealing second base. Jordan had him dead to rights to start a phenomenal defensive inning for the Rebels. Federico followed with a diving stab at third base before throwing out Brock Lambert with an assist from Cole Brasher, who dug the ball out of the dirt.
Byrd did not showcase that same caliber of defense in the bottom of the fourth. An error with two outs led to four runs scored in the inning, which was highlighted by an RBI single from Federico. That allowed West Monroe to coast into the fifth inning with a 6-0 lead.
“Our guys are learning how to fight with two strikes and they’re learning how to get rid of people’s aces,” Simoneaux said. “We’ve faced already nine Division-I signees this year. Our guys are really starting to learn how to fight.”
Edwards ran into his first sign of trouble in the sixth inning after Byrd loaded the bases with one out. Byrd put three runs on the board thanks to a throwing error and RBI singles from Sawyer Lacoste and Jack Walker. Edwards hung in the fight, though, and ultimately got out of the inning.
“I just had to keep my composure and trust my stuff,” said Edwards, who allowed four runs on nine hits and no walks.
Federico’s third hit of the day drove in an insurance run in the sixth inning. Federico was 3-for-4, and the Rebels totaled 10 hits in the victory.
“He’s a good player,” Simoneaux said. “We’ve got some good young kids. He and Trey Hawsey. They’ve got to be in there. We want to get our top 12 in the mix in case somebody goes down. We’ll filter guys in and out.”
Entering Sunday’s game against Byrd, the Rebels had already endured a terrific weekend on the diamond. The Rebels won a doubleheader in the Jay Patterson Tournament down south, where West Monroe defeated Live Oak, 12-2, before edging Dutchtown, 4-1.
In the Live Oak win, Lane Little pitched all seven innings and limited the Rebels’ opponent to just two runs on five hits and two walks. Logan Shurden and Kade Pittard led the team with three hits, while Brasher, Eason and Alex Sikes doubled. Pittard tripled in the victory.
Drew Blaylock was one out away from recording the Rebels’ first shutout of the season in the second game Saturday. Blaylock locked down Dutchtown over seven innings and recorded nine strikeouts in the victory, keeping West Monroe’s bullpen in tact for the Sunday afternoon encounter against Byrd.
Jordan led the Rebels with two hits, and Eason tripled in the 4-1 win Saturday evening.
