West Monroe coaches were dumbfounded after a 9-1 Game 3 victory against No. 17 Fountainebleau.
The No. 1 Rebels (31-4) rode the arm of reigning Ouachita Citizen Pitcher of the Year Brennan Eager for seven full innings, despite him having a completely torn UCL.
“It defies logic,” West Monroe pitching coach Brent Achord said. “I’ve talked to doctors who don’t fully understand it.”
Eager allowed one run on four hits and no walks with seven strikeouts in the complete game effort. He tossed just 81 pitches in his efficient outing.
“Torn UCL, off the bone, and the doctor said pitch him because he can’t hurt it any worse,” West Monroe head coach Wade Simoneaux said. “The kid is incredible. Incredible character, work ethic and the kid just wants the baseball. His changeup was devastating today.”
Eager, who shined in last year’s state championship run, will need to have surgery to repair his throwing arm after the season. But until that day comes, Eager has committed to giving everything he has to the West Monroe baseball team.
“I did not expect to go seven innings,” Eager said. “Obviously I wanted to go the whole way, and I was expecting coach to pull me. But before the game, Coach Achord and Coach Simoneaux were like, ‘I want you to go the whole way.’ I’ve been on a pitch limit all year, and they said, ‘Today we want you to go as long as you can go.’ I’ve been praying to go more innings all year, and I thank God for that opportunity.”
West Monroe provided nine hits in the Game 3 victory, and two of those were home runs from Ole Miss commit Hayden Federico. After entering the game with just one home run on the year, Federico went yard from both sides of the plate in the victory.
“I had an inside the park home run (earlier in the year), so I don’t even count that one,” Federico said. “I guess with the game on the line, the last time I get to play with these seniors, I just stopped worrying about myself. When I got two strikes, I was going to refuse to strikeout. As a switch hitter, (hitting home runs from both sides) doesn’t come very often. I’m just grateful.”
Eager and Grey Fisher exchanged blanks to start Game 3, as both pitchers controlled the fast pace ballgame.
The play in the field was also superb. Fountainebleau’s Alex Walsh looked like Mr. Fantastic with an elastic catch in right field early on, and West Monroe matched his web gem with Jack Cowan and Hemi Humphries making over-the-head catches in the outfield during the third frame.
The Rebels scored the first run of the game in the third inning when Federico launched his second homer of the season. His solo shot gave the Rebels a 1-0 lead.
“He’s a postseason guy,” Simoneaux said. “When the lights are the brightest, that’s when that kid shines.”
West Monroe’s veteran arm gave up his first run in the sixth inning when Alex Walsh and Steven Spalitta recorded back-to-back doubles. With Spalitta at second base with one out, Eager leaned on his changeup to draw a strikeout and flyout to get out of the jam.
Clinging to a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Rebels were looking for insurance runs and they were in business to do it when John Pearson and Cowan drew walks with no outs. Anderson stepped to the plate two batters later and delivered a two-run double in the left-center gap to give West Monroe a little more cushion. West Monroe gained another run in the inning when Norris hit an infield dribbler, which was fielded by Fountainebleau’s first baseman, who tried to get Anderson in a rundown between third and home plate. An errant throw allowed Anderson to score and increase West Monroe’s lead to 5-1. Hemi Humphries made it a 6-1 affair after delivering an RBI single behind Norris.
“Trent was big time,” Simoneaux said. “Hemi grinded his way, Norris got some big hits and Cowan is swinging the bat. I liked what I saw with those guys. The game we lost last night, we had a lot of things go wrong. That layoff hurt us, but I think that got us back on track. We grinded one through nine.”
Federico's second homer came later in the seven-run inning, followed by an RBI single from the LSU commit Pearson.
The Rebels never would have had an opportunity to advance to the quarterfinals if Drew Ferguson didn’t take the bump and lead the Rebels to a 13-5 victory in Game 2, much like he has all season long.
“Ferguson was a guy that made it all possible,” Simoneaux said. “For him to go out and do what he did, with our backs were against the wall, he not only did that but he saved our entire bullpen.”
Before Ferguson ever stepped on the mound, though, the Rebels had a team meeting after Friday night’s 9-7 loss in eight innings.
“We just knew going into it that this could be the last time we play together,” Federico said. “And we have a good team. We have a lot of talent. Everybody knows that, but we weren’t together yet. And we were today.”
Ferguson found himself in a pickle right off the bat. He loaded the bases in the first inning, but recorded all three outs via strikeout to work out of the jam and keep the Bulldogs scoreless. The bubblegum blowing right-hander struck out five batters and allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks in 6.2 innings pitched.
“I want to pitch every game,” Ferguson said. “It’s odd to say, but I try and keep my cool. It’s weird but I’m never really nervous. I want to pitch, but I’m never really nervous to play, you know?”
West Monroe didn’t waste much time getting a lead for the cool-headed Ferguson. In fact, the Rebels did the most damage in the game during the second inning, as West Monroe batted around in a six-run frame.
Tyler Roark led off the second with a standup double. He advanced to third on an infield single from Anderson and scored on a throwing error from the pitcher. Norris popped up a bunt attempt on the next at bat, which was dropped by Bulldog catcher Sam Eppinette, who then rushed and threw the ball away. The Rebels took advantage of the error with another score to make it a 2-0 ballgame. Federico added another run in the inning with an RBI single.
Trey Hawsey singled and Pearson drew the intentional walk to load the bases with one out. Then Cowan stepped to the plate and blew the game open with a bases-clearing triple to make it a 6-0 affair.
The Louisiana Tech commit Hawsey knocked in another run in the third inning when Anderson collided with Fountainebleau’s third baseman before rounding the corner and heading home. Anderson was tagged at home plate on the throw from the outfield, but interference was ultimately ruled and gave West Monroe the additional run. Pearson’s single that followed made it an 8-0 game as Federico trotted in from third.
Fountainebleau prevented the shutout in the third inning with Austin Canale reaching on an error and Alex Walsh and Steven Spalitta hitting back-to-back singles. With two on and no outs, Ferguson collected himself and struck out the next batter before getting a ground ball to third base that Federico effortlessly corralled, stepped on the bag and completed the double play with the throw to first.
Back-to-back doubles from Anderson and Nolan Norris gave the Rebels a 10-1 edge in the sixth.
The Rebels loaded the bases after Federico and Pearson each reached for the fifth time in the game. Federico led the team with a three-for-three day and three runs scored. West Monroe added a couple more runs in the inning when Cowan recorded his second hit of the game. He led the team with five RBIs in the victory. Zach Simpson drew a walk with the bases juiced to make it a 12-4 ballgame.
The Rebels weren’t done in the inning, though, as Anderson ripped his third hit of the game.
With the victory, the Rebels advance to the quarterfinals of Non-Select Division I and will host No. 8 St. Amant next weekend. Asked about what he knew of St. Amant after the game, Simoneaux made it clear the Gators weren’t the Rebels next opponent.
“We play ourselves. That’s what I put on the top of the lineup card. Our opponent is ourselves,” Simoneaux said. “We play the game the right way and play it hard. I don’t care who is in the other dugout.”
