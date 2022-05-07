Minutes after the No. 2 West Monroe Rebels clinched a return trip to Sulphur, head coach Wade Simoneaux went down the list of things his team needs to get better at, like bunting, fielding and hitting. But he said it with a smile after his Rebel club defeated No. 7 Sam Houston in two straight contests to complete a quarterfinal sweep.
“We don’t play an opponent. We play ourselves,” Simoneaux said. “It’s not who we play but how we play. Believe it or not, we have to play better. Our offense hasn’t shown up yet. We’ve hopefully got our better games coming up.”
The Rebels punched their ticket in an unconventional fashion. Tied 3-3 with No. 7 Sam Houston in the seventh inning, Hayden Federico reached on a walk on what would turn out to be a disastrous sequence for the Broncos. Federico was caught seemingly dead to rights between first and second base following a curveball that seemed to get away from Sam Houston’s catcher Ashton Fuselier. However, Fuselier picked up the ball and sailed it high over the first baseman’s head, allowing Federico to advance two bases and ultimately score the go-ahead run when the relay home was off target.
The Rebels held on to win 4-3. Federico said he feared he got caught in a rundown, but once the ball went into the outfield, it was all gas and no brakes.
“At this point, no nerves. You just have to play the game and have fun,” Federico said. “We’re playing for this town and our team, and we want it all.”
Federico’s play was one example of a young player — in this case a sophomore — making a fearless play. And Simoneaux has embraced that mentality.
“We’re young and dumb,” Simoneaux said. “And our guys are goofy. I let them be. I’m an old school coach. They got their antics, but I meet ‘em halfway. Federico did his thing on the bases. I got to put a choke collar on him at times (on the bases), but his activeness on the bases helped us today.”
West Monroe shot out of a cannon in Game 2, as Federico doubled and John Pearson knocked him in to give the Rebels a 1-0 advantage in the first inning. West Monroe’s centerfielder then made another spectacular catch, which he’s had a knack of in 2022, as Pearson completed a running grab before hitting the wall in right-center.
The Rebels’ fast start was thwarted with back-to-back innings with double plays, however.
Things got sloppy for West Monroe in the fourth inning. After mowing through Sam Houston batters, Drew Ferguson drew a ball for going to his hat while he was on the rubber. That was the beginning of a leadoff walk and Andrew Glass’ single that followed put two on with no outs. Fuselier, who drew the leadoff walk, advanced to third when a pickoff attempt at second went into centerfield. The very next batter, Carson Devillier, bunted Fuselier in to tie the game and also reached safely at first. Luke Yuhasz followed with another bunt single to load the bases with no outs. Ferguson settled down and struck out the next batter, but Yuhasz enticed West Monroe with a rundown opportunity between first and second. The Rebels were tempted and tagged Yuhasz out, but Glass scored from third to give Sam Houston a 2-1 lead. Devillier tried to add another run for the Broncos, but he was thrown out at home on his steal attempt to end the inning.
Sam Houston pitcher Sam Ardoin was chased in the fifth inning after giving up back-to-back walks with one out. Ardoin exited the game after giving up four hits and three walks. Griffin Hebert relieved Ardoin, and gave up an RBI single from Nolan Norris in the first batter he saw. Norris’ hard-hit ball toward the first baseman was shielded by Sellers until the last second, allowing the ball to sneak out of the infield and tie the game, 2-2.
Once again, Sam Houston placed its third straight bunt in the perfect spot to reach safely again, and this time it put two on with no outs in the bottom of the fifth. The Broncos cashed in when Ardoin knocked in the go-ahead run.
The back-and-forth affair continued in the sixth. Caleb Ross reached on a single to start the inning and moved to third on an errant throw on a pick-off attempt. Lytton Arledge drove in Ross with an RBI single to tie the contest, 3-3.
The freshman Ferguson handed the ball over to Jack Cowan with one out in the sixth. Ferguson allowed three runs on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Cowan was called upon to deliver in a clutch situation, and he did just that.
“(Friday night) showed you the trust I have in him,” Simoneaux said. “I took him out with a three-run lead to have him available today. It almost cost us last night, but we found a way to win last night and have Jack available today.”
Cowan drew a strikeout and flyout to end the threat and keep it tied heading into the seventh inning and ultimately shut the door with a one-two-three inning in the seventh.
West Monroe was back to its late dramatic theatrics in Game 1, as the Rebels trailed 2-1 in the sixth inning.
That’s when Pearson unloaded a two-run homer to give West Monroe the lead and Caleb Ross provided a two-run double afterward, which would prove important in a 5-4 victory.
“He threw me a ball first pitch and then a curveball, and I looked at him and he started laughing when I casted toward him. It put a fire in my eyes, and he threw me a fastball down the middle and I put a barrel on it. It felt nice. Glad I could help the team,” Pearson said.
Brennan Eager went five innings on the mound, allowing one earned run, and Coward earned the victory in relief.
The Rebels will play its semifinal contest against No. 3 Dutchtown at 6 p.m. Thursday night.
