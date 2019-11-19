The No. 2 seeded Rebels will host No. 15 Captain Shreve Thursday due to potential inclement weather Friday.
The (9-2) Gators defeated No. 18 John Ehret Patriots, 34-7, in the opening round.
Captain Shreve enters the matchup with a 9-2 record with the Gators only losses this season coming via a one-point loss to Scotlandville and a 21-14 loss to Airline. One common opponent the Rebels and Gators share is Byrd. Captain Shreve defeated Byrd, 22-21, in overtime, while the Rebels beat Byrd, 24-0, in the second game of the season.
