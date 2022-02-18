When coaches are speaking to their teams as higher seeds throughout the week, they’ll likely point to the Rebels as a warning sign after No. 2 West Monroe was upset at home against No. 31 Thibodaux last season.
It has followed head coach Kyle Hill like a shadow, but he wears it. He did the second the upset transpired. But as the 2022 playoffs approaches, Hill isn’t using it as a rallying point for his squad.
“You don’t really have to because, really, only three or four of our kids were involved with that,” Hill said. “This is a new group. New team. If we dressed 15 kids last year, half of them are gone. It’s a non-story. We’re not even talking about it. But we get to be the story across the state as far as people talking about that. A lot of coaches will be saying, ‘Hey, remember when West Monroe lost as a 2-seed.’”
It won’t have to serve as a wake-up call, because the Rebels have already had that. Going into the second-to-last week of the season, West Monroe controlled its destiny in District 2-5A play. Unfortunately for the Rebels, though, losses to Ruston and Ouachita followed.
“To the kids, you have to pick the pieces up, but we didn’t play awful,” Hill said. “We just didn’t find a way to win either game. The Ruston game went into overtime, and it was a three-point game against Ouachita going into the fourth quarter. We just couldn’t score. We told them the season isn’t over. And that we need to do everything we can to set ourselves up for this playoff run.”
Because the Rebels have been banged up, Hill decided to call off the Wossman game that was slated for Friday.
“We knew if we played it would be a war, and it wouldn’t do anything for either of us power ranking wise,” Hill said.
The Rebels will likely enter the playoffs as a No. 9 seed.
