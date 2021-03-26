The West Monroe Rebels checked off quite a few boxes on the baseball diamond last Thursday night.
Take part in the first high school baseball game in the new J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park? Check.
Get a bounce-back effort out of ace pitcher Lane Little? Check.
See production up and down the lineup in a pivotal district contest? Check.
Start district play with a victory? Check.
Ultimately, it’s that final check that matters the most… Still, there’s something to be said about Louisiana Tech’s new ballpark.
“It’s incredible,” said West Monroe head coach Wade Simoneaux, who coached the Bulldogs for more than a decade. “When I walked in, it brought back a lot of memories of what it used to look like when I got there in 2003. I told the players, though, ‘I better not see one player taking out a cell phone and taking pictures and gawking. If you want to take pictures, take ‘em after the game,’ because I wanted them focused to go beat a good Ruston team.”
The West Monroe Rebels defeated Ruston, 11-4, to start district play. Heading into the contest, much has been said about the lineup the Bearcats present, and that’s been backed up with big scoring totals in previous contests against elite squads like Sterlington and Ouachita Christian. But it was West Monroe’s bats that were the story of the game.
“We’ve preached a lot about using the middle of the field,” Simoneaux said. “Eleven of our hits went to the opposite field.”
The Rebels collected 16 hits in the victory. Logan Shurden led the team with four hits, while Reed Eason contributed three more. Altogether, six Rebel batters pieced together multiple hits in the victory, including Kade Pittard, who tripled in the win.
On the mound, Lane Little got back in the winning column against the Bearcats. Little held Ruston to just three earned runs on six hits and three walks. Little also posted five strikeouts in the 5.2 innings pitched. Eason finished the game for the Rebels, allowing just one hit and two walks in 1.1 innings of work.
“This ain’t coming from me. It’s coming from Lane, but Lane nor really any of us are satisfied,” Simoneaux said. “He’s actually struggled with his command the last few outings. We’ve all seen Lane at his best, so hopefully he’ll turn that corner quick. Their base runners do present problems and take good leads, but Lane is a battler. The sign of a good pitcher is when he can pitch without his best stuff. (His best stuff) is not happening for him right now, and I think he’s going to get that going soon.”
West Monroe moved its second district contest against Ruston up a day, as the Rebels will now host the Bearcats at 6 p.m. Friday night.
