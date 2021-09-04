West Monroe scored 30 points in the opening quarter against Sam Houston and never looked back in a 53-0 victory Friday night.
The Rebels outpaced Sam Houston 427 to 144 in total yards and enjoyed a three-touchdown performance from star running back and Louisiana Tech commit Rayshawn Pleasant.
Pleasant scored on half of his touches, as he ran the ball just six times for 144 yards and three scores.
The Rebels also got it done through the air, as Micah Bell completed four-of-seven passes for 70 yards and a touchdown. His lone score came on a 51-yard touchdown pass to fellow quarterback/receiver Hayden Federico.
Defensively, Tag Banks followed up his impressive Bayou Jamb performance against Neville with a pick six in the opening quarter. Banks wasn’t the only Rebel to feast on a Sam Houston turnover, as Chauncey Lee and Paul Manning also recorded interceptions in the victory.
West Monroe got to empty the bench in Week 1, as eight different Rebels toted the rock in the blowout win. C.J. Williams ran the ball five times for 61 yards, while Hakeem Buckley rushed for 55 yards on five carries and scored a touchdown. Manning found the end zone in the third quarter on a 31-yard score.
Perhaps the highlight of the game came on Pleasant’s 51-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Similar to former Alabama running back Trent Richardson against Ole Miss, Pleasant broke free from the line of scrimmage, raced past several defenders before getting trapped near the sideline and pumping the brakes to reverse field on the exhilarating score.
The Rebels are scheduled to host Brother Martin in Week 2.
